Loki Season 1 Deleted Scene Turns Chris Hemsworth Into Marvel's Weirdest Thor
Out of all the Marvel original series to go to Disney+, the first season of "Loki" was among the best-received. Fortunately, it's also the first to receive a second season, which debuts on the streaming platform on October 5. In anticipation of more misadventures with the god of mischief, Disney has released a deleted scene from the first season that would've delighted fans.
The sequence appears to occur in the first episode when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) goes through his life with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Mobius shows him a clip from his attempted coronation where he tells his would-be subjects that his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is missing and likely dead. Hilariously, Thor shows up to break up the party; only he's in the form of a frog. Comic book readers will recognize this as Throg, a Thor variant, but in this instance, he's a frog because Loki is a bit of a trickster.
It's understandable why the scene was cut. It's not particularly relevant to anything other than providing some comedic reprieve (as well as a brief cameo from Hemsworth). But an extra 90 seconds added to an episode wouldn't have been terrible if it meant seeing Throg in all his glory.
Throg has been referenced before in the MCU
Throg is one of the most well-known variants of Thor, and his physical entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a long time coming. In fact, he serves as an Easter egg in "Thor: Ragnarok" when it's mentioned that Loki turned Thor into a frog one time. The deleted scene would've been the pay-off for that joke, as audiences would get to see Thor actually as a frog, which sounds just delightful.
Fortunately, Throg wasn't completely absent in "Loki" Season 1. Episode 5 — "Journey Into Mystery" — has a brief cameo from Throg, who's trapped in a glass jar. Unfortunately, he doesn't say anything, so we don't hear Chris Hemsworth's voice coming out of an amphibian, but it confirms he is around. And given the presence of an alligator Loki, it suggests there's a whole animal reality out there in the Marvel multiverse.
While the animation in the "Loki" deleted scene isn't complete, it's enough for viewers to get an idea of what the team was going for. Seeing Throg leap through the air, hammer in hand, to strike Loki in the face would've been fantastic. Plus, it would've given Marvel and Disney another merchandisable character, as any Marvel fan would want a plush Throg in their collection. But with more stories with Loki on the way, Throg may get his proper time in the sun yet.