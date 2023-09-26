Loki Season 1 Deleted Scene Turns Chris Hemsworth Into Marvel's Weirdest Thor

Out of all the Marvel original series to go to Disney+, the first season of "Loki" was among the best-received. Fortunately, it's also the first to receive a second season, which debuts on the streaming platform on October 5. In anticipation of more misadventures with the god of mischief, Disney has released a deleted scene from the first season that would've delighted fans.

The sequence appears to occur in the first episode when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) goes through his life with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Mobius shows him a clip from his attempted coronation where he tells his would-be subjects that his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is missing and likely dead. Hilariously, Thor shows up to break up the party; only he's in the form of a frog. Comic book readers will recognize this as Throg, a Thor variant, but in this instance, he's a frog because Loki is a bit of a trickster.

It's understandable why the scene was cut. It's not particularly relevant to anything other than providing some comedic reprieve (as well as a brief cameo from Hemsworth). But an extra 90 seconds added to an episode wouldn't have been terrible if it meant seeing Throg in all his glory.