Marvel's Best Loki Has The Worst Escape Plan In This Season 1 Deleted Scene
With the release of "Loki" Season 1 on collector's edition Blu-Ray, MCU fans finally get to see some of the deleted scenes that didn't quite make the cut for the beloved series. One of those scenes depicts a tense moment with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pinned down by TVA forces on Lamentis-1, but that tension is broken when Sylvie executes an escape plan that fails miserably.
In the scene, titled "The Standoff," we find Loki holding a blade to Sylvie's throat as Mobius (Owen Wilson), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and several other TVA cops attempt to apprehend the duo. Loki says his plan was always to turn Sylvie in to the TVA, and that he's not their enemy, at which point Sylvie decides she's had enough and makes her daring escape.
For someone who's proven herself to be among the most cunning Loki variants, Sylvie's breakaway is laughably unplanned. She bites Loki in the arm, wrestles out of his grip, then charges full speed at B-15 while wildly screaming. B-15 clocks the charging Asgardian in the chest with a solid punch, immediately knocking her to the ground before both Lokis are apprehended by the TVA. What, exactly, was her plan here?
Sylvie's escape from Loki and the TVA involves biting and yelling
In "Loki" Season 1, we are introduced to Sylvie as a terrifying mastermind who has been terrorizing the TVA and eluding their attempts to capture her for quite some time. She's proven herself in many ways more capable of executing cunning schemes than the Loki we follow into the show from the original "Avengers" movie. All of which raises the question, what in the heck was she thinking with that escape attempt?
It's clear that the "Standoff" scene is a Blu-Ray extra for a reason. It's not up to the caliber "Loki" sets for itself. Moreover, the choreography is surprisingly unpolished for an MCU production and out of step with Sylvie's usual intense fighting style, with Loki barely registering a response to being bitten and elbowed in the throat, though it's admittedly hilarious to watch B-15 knock Sylvie tail over teakettle with a single, halfhearted punch while Loki is left wheezing. Furthermore, we know Sylvie has some impressive Loki powers, so why does she charge at the TVA agents, unarmed, without using them?
Ultimately, though, this is just a deleted scene. It's a fun bit of extra content that, along with the other deleted scenes now available on the "Loki" Blu-Ray, should tide fans over until Season 2 premieres October 5 on Disney+.