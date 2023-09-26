Marvel's Best Loki Has The Worst Escape Plan In This Season 1 Deleted Scene

With the release of "Loki" Season 1 on collector's edition Blu-Ray, MCU fans finally get to see some of the deleted scenes that didn't quite make the cut for the beloved series. One of those scenes depicts a tense moment with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pinned down by TVA forces on Lamentis-1, but that tension is broken when Sylvie executes an escape plan that fails miserably.

In the scene, titled "The Standoff," we find Loki holding a blade to Sylvie's throat as Mobius (Owen Wilson), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and several other TVA cops attempt to apprehend the duo. Loki says his plan was always to turn Sylvie in to the TVA, and that he's not their enemy, at which point Sylvie decides she's had enough and makes her daring escape.

For someone who's proven herself to be among the most cunning Loki variants, Sylvie's breakaway is laughably unplanned. She bites Loki in the arm, wrestles out of his grip, then charges full speed at B-15 while wildly screaming. B-15 clocks the charging Asgardian in the chest with a solid punch, immediately knocking her to the ground before both Lokis are apprehended by the TVA. What, exactly, was her plan here?