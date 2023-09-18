Loki Season 2 Receives New Release Date - Bringing The MCU Confidently Into Primetime
In a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the second season of "Loki" will air in primetime.
TVLine reported on Monday, September 18 that the show's sophomore season will air on Thursdays at 9 PM EST (and 6 PM PST) when it hits Disney+ on October 5. This is Marvel's first foray into true primetime hours, but it's not the first show on the streamer to make this movie. "Ahsoka," the "Star Wars" spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as the beloved animated character turned live-action heroine, also drops new episodes at 9 PM EST, making the second season of "Loki" the first MCU property to make this jump.
The first season of "Loki" aired on Wednesdays, and as TVLine notes, this news also switches up the premiere of "Loki," as the outlet reminds everyone it was originally set to drop on October 6 (a Friday). So will fans tune in live to watch the second season of Tom Hiddleston's standalone MCU project?
What can we expect from Season 2 of Loki?
TVLine also reported the logline for the second season, which sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) work alongside close allies to fight for the fate of the Time Variance Authority: "Along with Mobius [Owen Wilson], Hunter B-15 [Wunmi Mosaku] and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie [Sophia Di Martino], Judge Renslayer [Gugu Mbatha-Raw], Miss Minutes [Tara Strong] and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose." At the end of Season 1, Sylvie kills Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, creating a sprawling, potentially dangerous multiverse and leaving a mess for Loki and Mobius to clean up this season.
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joins the cast this season as OB, a repairman who aligns himself with Loki's team, and the "Indiana Jones" actor will be joined by other newcomers like Rafael Casal ("Blindspotting"), Liz Carr ("Silent Witness,") and Kate Dickie ("Inside Man").