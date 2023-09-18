Loki Season 2 Receives New Release Date - Bringing The MCU Confidently Into Primetime

In a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the second season of "Loki" will air in primetime.

TVLine reported on Monday, September 18 that the show's sophomore season will air on Thursdays at 9 PM EST (and 6 PM PST) when it hits Disney+ on October 5. This is Marvel's first foray into true primetime hours, but it's not the first show on the streamer to make this movie. "Ahsoka," the "Star Wars" spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as the beloved animated character turned live-action heroine, also drops new episodes at 9 PM EST, making the second season of "Loki" the first MCU property to make this jump.

The first season of "Loki" aired on Wednesdays, and as TVLine notes, this news also switches up the premiere of "Loki," as the outlet reminds everyone it was originally set to drop on October 6 (a Friday). So will fans tune in live to watch the second season of Tom Hiddleston's standalone MCU project?