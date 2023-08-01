What Are Loki's Powers In The MCU & How Are They Different From The Comics?

A time slipping adventure is on the horizon in the "Loki" Season 2 trailer, which follows the God of Mischief as he and his Time Variance Authority pal Mobius (Owen Wilson) work to save the Sacred Timeline. Loki's wit, knowledge, and rebellious use of his powers have been demonstrated throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his alien invasion in 2012's "The Avengers" to his transformation into Odin (Anthony Hopkins), which is revealed in "Thor: Ragnarok." Throughout the years, Loki has started to learn that his powers could be used to help others, and the "Loki" series is a chance to explore the extent of his abilities. But not all of his on-screen powers mirror his abilities in the Marvel Comics.

While Loki is known for his teleportation, astral projection, and shape-shifting abilities both on the screen and on the page, powers like super-human strength, extreme durability, and flight are unique to the comic book version of Loki. In the MCU, it's Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who showcases super-human strength and durability. But such powers in the comic books could prove that Loki's physical abilities are just as dangerous as his mind, giving him the opportunity to match Thor in strength just as much as he does in his determination to win.

Whether reading a comic or watching the MCU, Loki is not complete without time travel, which is a major theme in the "Loki" TV series.