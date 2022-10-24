Saw X Will Finally Bring Back Tobin Bell As The Long-Dead Jigsaw

The 1980s saw a big slasher movie boom throughout the decade that gave us memorable villains like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger in the "Friday the 13th" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchises, respectively, and the like. The 90s followed suit with Ghostface in the "Scream" films and the Fisherman in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" films. When thinking about slasher icons of the 2000s, one name stands above the rest: Jigsaw from the "Saw" films. The actor who made the character a legend, Tobin Bell will be returning to the franchise for the latest installment.

"Saw X," as it is tentatively being referred to as, is on its way for a Halloween 2023 release. In a tweet from "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" writer Josh Stolberg, he teased that he was working on finishing the screenplay for the next film in the successful franchise. He also said, "What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy!!!" Tobin Bell plays John Kramer in the series. This tweet suggests his return had been planned as early as 2021.

According to Bloody Disgusting, who exclusively covered the official the announcement of the tenth film in the franchise, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a statement, "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love."