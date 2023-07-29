Saw X First Trailer Harkens Back To Jigsaw's Killer Roots

Do you want to play a game? If that familiar phrase sparks joy in you, then you'll be pleased to know that Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is coming back to toy with more unsuspecting victims in the next film entry within the Saw franchise. "Saw X" marks the iconic villain's return to the screen, and there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for the sadistic killer being alive in this one.

"Saw X" takes place between the first two films in the series, when Jigsaw was arguably at his peak. Director Kevin Gruetert confirmed on Twitter that the movie will harken back to the franchise's roots. While speaking at the "Saw X" Midsummer Scream panel (via Twitter), Greutert teased that the tenth entry in the franchise "feels in a lot of great ways like the older 'SAW' movies." Basically, viewers can expect another bloody outing featuring some elaborate traps and terrified characters who must take some daring risks to survive.

However, there seems to be an intimate twist with "Saw X" that hardcore fans of the franchise will particularly appreciate. During that same Midsummer Scream panel, veteran franchise producer Oren Koules opened up about how "Saw X" will focus heavily on Bell's character. "John is absolutely the protagonist in this movie...This is John Kramer's story as a human," Koules teased.

Beyond the confirmation that the film will focus heavily on Kramer in his early days, key plot details sorrounding "Saw X" have been kept close to the vest until now. With the release of the first trailer, viewers can expect a gruesome ride that will surely satisfy long-term fans of the gory and twist-filled saga.