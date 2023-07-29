Saw X First Trailer Harkens Back To Jigsaw's Killer Roots
Do you want to play a game? If that familiar phrase sparks joy in you, then you'll be pleased to know that Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is coming back to toy with more unsuspecting victims in the next film entry within the Saw franchise. "Saw X" marks the iconic villain's return to the screen, and there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for the sadistic killer being alive in this one.
"Saw X" takes place between the first two films in the series, when Jigsaw was arguably at his peak. Director Kevin Gruetert confirmed on Twitter that the movie will harken back to the franchise's roots. While speaking at the "Saw X" Midsummer Scream panel (via Twitter), Greutert teased that the tenth entry in the franchise "feels in a lot of great ways like the older 'SAW' movies." Basically, viewers can expect another bloody outing featuring some elaborate traps and terrified characters who must take some daring risks to survive.
However, there seems to be an intimate twist with "Saw X" that hardcore fans of the franchise will particularly appreciate. During that same Midsummer Scream panel, veteran franchise producer Oren Koules opened up about how "Saw X" will focus heavily on Bell's character. "John is absolutely the protagonist in this movie...This is John Kramer's story as a human," Koules teased.
Beyond the confirmation that the film will focus heavily on Kramer in his early days, key plot details sorrounding "Saw X" have been kept close to the vest until now. With the release of the first trailer, viewers can expect a gruesome ride that will surely satisfy long-term fans of the gory and twist-filled saga.
The Saw X trailer brings back some familiar faces
While many "Saw" fans will be happy to see Jigsaw back in the fold, he isn't the only franchise stalwart to feature in "Saw X." Shawnee Smith has reprised the role of Amanda Young for the series' 10th outing, which is fitting for a back-to-the-roots movie.
Of course, this movie will be more than a trip down memory lane, as there are more than enough newcomers on board to shake things up. Bell and Smith will be joined by an ensemble that includes Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernande, Joshua Okamoto, Octavio Hinojosa, and Steven Brand. The actors and filmmakers haven't shared much information about any of these characters yet, but it's safe to assume that some (read: let's be honest, most) of them won't make it out alive from the proceedings.
The "Saw X" trailer particularly succeeds in reminding fans of the franchise just how chaotic and terrifying the traps can be. In the first look at "Saw X," audiences get a first-hand look at some of the upcoming film's nasty traps. For production designer Anthony Stabley, it was particularly challenging to breathe life into the latest entry's traps. "Most of the time I would get in the trap and I would say 'oh is this real, is this gonna work?'" Stabley shared via the Midsummer Scream panel. By the looks of it, they certainly do work, as the first trailer for "Saw X" suggests that Lionsgate's latest could very well be the scariest film of the year.
"Saw X" arrives in theaters on September 29, 2023.