Critics All Seem To Be Saying The Same Thing About The Rookie: Feds

On September 27, ABC unveiled a new edition to its fall lineup – "The Rookie: Feds." For the past five years, audiences have been following John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, as he pursues a mid-life career change. As his story continues on "The Rookie," this spin-off allows those who enjoy the show's concept to watch an FBI version.

"The Rookie: Feds" stars "Reno 911!" actress Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in her class at the FBI Academy. After a lengthy tenure as a school guidance counselor, Simone, like John, is ready for something new.

The premiere episode introduces viewers to Simone and her fellow trainee Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers), who, given his queasiness around blood and dead bodies, might need a career change of his own. The pair are busy from the get-go as they subdue an angry, bat-welding parent at a school. Afterward, Brendon heads to the crime scene of a murdered federal engineer while Simone is on a mission to join the special unit of Matthew Garza (Felix Solis).

Some spin-offs, such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," become just as — or more — successful than the original series. Will "The Rookie: Feds" be another example of this? Let's take a look at what the critics have to say.