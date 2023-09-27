Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Just Broke A World Record (But Not One You'd Expect)
Even before the theatrical release of "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," the film has managed to obtain a unique yet fitting achievement. The 3D animated sequel to 2021's "PAW Patrol: The Movie," itself based on the long-running animated Nickelodeon series "PAW Patrol," sees the heroic pups get imbued with superpowers and take on the villainous Victoria "Vee" Vance (voiced by Taraji P. Henson).
Children and families apparently weren't the only ones anticipating the release. September 24 saw dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds gather for a screening of "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" at the Autry Museum at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The event, organized by Paramount Pictures, Street Food Cinema, and Best Friends Animal Society, had 219 dogs in attendance, breaking the Guinness World Record for Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening.
The previous record-holder was an October 2022 screening for "A Dog's Way Home," which brought in 199 furry friends. Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric commended Paramount on its success, saying in a press statement (via People Magazine), "I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening. ... I'd like to congratulate Paramount Pictures and 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' for their 'paw-some' new record title!" Thankfully, dogs aren't the only ones wagging their tails to "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie."
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is receiving high marks from critics
Breaking a world record is nothing to sniff at, but audiences will be happy to know that critics have also been enjoying "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie." The film currently holds a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes based on five reviews. While this score is likely to fluctuate amongst the movie's worldwide release, it offers a promising sign that the new installment is similar in quality to its 2021 predecessor, which holds an 80% Tomatometer and 97% audience score on the site.
The followup's expertly-handled action sequences, striking animation, and surprisingly emotional character arcs were all points of praise for critics such as Variety's Courtney Howard. In her review, Courtney says of the film, "While not as subversive as its predecessor, it delivers on the promise of a smart and salient sequel with bolder action, bigger stakes, and deeper resonance for all ages."
Such positive word-of-mouth from critics and its notable record-breaking dog screening could also indicate a worthwhile box office turn out. The first film brought in over $144 million worldwide, a noteworthy achievement not only due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but also because of its absence from Regal Cinema locations due to the chain disapproving of the film's concurrent streaming and theatrical release strategy. With fewer hurdles to jump through, along with a star-studded voice cast that includes Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, and Chris Rock, "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" is set to have audiences howling with joy when it releases on September 29.