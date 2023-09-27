Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Just Broke A World Record (But Not One You'd Expect)

Even before the theatrical release of "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," the film has managed to obtain a unique yet fitting achievement. The 3D animated sequel to 2021's "PAW Patrol: The Movie," itself based on the long-running animated Nickelodeon series "PAW Patrol," sees the heroic pups get imbued with superpowers and take on the villainous Victoria "Vee" Vance (voiced by Taraji P. Henson).

Children and families apparently weren't the only ones anticipating the release. September 24 saw dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds gather for a screening of "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" at the Autry Museum at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The event, organized by Paramount Pictures, Street Food Cinema, and Best Friends Animal Society, had 219 dogs in attendance, breaking the Guinness World Record for Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening.

The previous record-holder was an October 2022 screening for "A Dog's Way Home," which brought in 199 furry friends. Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric commended Paramount on its success, saying in a press statement (via People Magazine), "I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening. ... I'd like to congratulate Paramount Pictures and 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' for their 'paw-some' new record title!" Thankfully, dogs aren't the only ones wagging their tails to "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie."