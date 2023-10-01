Big Bang Theory Scenes The Actors Had A Hard Time Filming

Penny and Leonard's relationship is a primary romantic focus of "The Big Bang Theory." In the Season 1 episode "The Middle Earth Paradigm," Leonard's crush on Penny reaches its first milestone when an inebriated Penny kisses Leonard for the first time.

In reality, it was Cuoco who had a major crush on Galecki. While the two actors later admitted there was a chemistry they felt together before their relationship, they chose to sideline those feelings in favor of their professional relationship. Obviously, shooting a kissing scene with a crush can get flustering, and the case was no different for Cuoco.

In an excerpt of "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" published on Vanity Fair, Cuoco said, "I was very nervous with both [the on-screen and real-life first kisses]. I mean, I was kissing [Galecki] as Penny before we ever dated, and it's weird when you have a crush on someone and you're kissing them as actors."

The actors dated each other for two years before amicably breaking up and remaining good friends.