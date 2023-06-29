Everything You Need To Know About The New Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan
If you know Rachel Brosnahan, it's probably from her role as Midge Maisel, the New York housewife turned glass-ceiling-shattering comedian in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." But with her recent casting as Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming DC Comics reboot "Superman: Legacy," she's about to add another iconic role to her already impressive resume.
Whether you've seen her on the acclaimed streaming series, or even if you've never heard of her at all, there's plenty you probably don't know about the newest star of the DC universe. An actor from a young age, Brosnahan has been honing her craft on stage and screen since she was in high school, and she started appearing on hit TV shows before she was even out of college. But there's so much more to the actor than her role as Midge Maisel.
For those fans who are just now discovering her thanks to the "Superman: Legacy" casting (alongside new Clark Kent David Corenswet), this one's for you. From her early career to her charitable endeavors, here's everything you need to know about the newest Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan.
She's related to a fashion icon and a comedy legend
Born in 1990 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rachel Brosnahan is one of three children. Her American father worked in publishing, and her mother was born in England. But also in her family tree are not one, but two famous names you might not expect. The first is fashion icon Kate Spade — her father's sister — who was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan.
In fact, Brosnahan and Spade were quite close, and when the famed designer died in 2018, her niece was so deeply affected that production was shut down on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" so she could mourn the passing. To this day, Brosnahan continues to pay tribute to her beloved aunt, posting on her Instagram about their close relationship on the fifth anniversary of her death.
But Spade isn't the only celebrity in Brosnahan's extended family. If you couldn't guess thanks to her blood relationship to the famous designer, she's also related to actor David Spade, whose brother Andy was Kate's husband.
She isn't Jewish, but she grew up surrounded by Jewish culture
Of course, Rachel Brosnahan is best known for her starring role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," where she plays the titular character of Midge, a Jewish housewife in the 1950s. At a crossroads in her life when her marriage fails, Midge falls backward into a career in comedy and slowly becomes a star. It's not Brosnahan's first time playing a Jewish character, and some fans may believe that the actor is Jewish herself, but that's not the case.
While Brosnahan isn't Jewish, she grew up steeped in Jewish culture in Highland Park, Illinois, which she says helped prepare her for those roles. While growing up, Brosnahan attended many Jewish ceremonies, from weekend Shabbat dinners and bar and bat mitzvahs to Passover Seders and Hanukkah celebrations. In 2015, before being cast in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan starred in "The Dovekeepers" as Yael, a Jewish woman living through the tragic Siege of Masada.
"Growing up in the North Shore of Chicago with its heavily Jewish population, I was very familiar with a lot of those stories," Brosnahan told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2015 in reference to the miniseries' historic setting. "I've spent more time in a temple than I ever have in a church."
Her career got started in a Michael Bay film
It can be tough for any actor to break into Hollywood, but Rachel Brosnahan didn't seem to have much trouble. She landed her first big-screen role while still a high school student, playing partygoer Lisa in the 2009 horror film "The Unborn," produced by Michael Bay. The same year the film was released, she also appeared in the indie comedy "The Truth About Average Guys," and from there, offers came in fast and furiously for her. The next batch of roles on her resume came on television, though, as she made four appearances on the small screen the following year in some pretty big productions while in college.
In addition to appearing in episodes of "In Treatment" and "Gossip Girl" as unnamed characters, she showed up in "The Good Wife" as Caitlin Fenton, appearing alongside fellow guest star Michael J. Fox. Following an episode of "CSI: Miami" in 2011, she returned to the movies, where she gained attention for her role as Genevieve Duchannes in the 2013 fantasy romance film "Beautiful Creatures."
Over the next several years, Brosnahan turned up in single episode appearances on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Orange is the New Black" before getting a recurring role in the hit NBC thriller "The Blacklist" starring James Spader. There she played Jolene Parker, an enemy of Red who goes by multiple identities.
She's a Broadway star
Though she discovered acting at a young age, Rachel Brosnahan didn't jump right into a career on the screen. As a teenager, she had a love of singing and acting on stage, and she later attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2012. Even after she began her career in Hollywood, though, she continued on the stage. In 2009, following her freshman year at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, she made her Chicago stage debut in "Up" with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
From Chicago, Brosnahan took her professional stage career to New York, beginning with a role in the off-Broadway show "Waiting for Lefty" in 2012 with the Roundabout Theatre Company. She fulfilled her Broadway dreams a year later when she played Dixie Evans in "The Big Knife," and in 2016, she hit it big in a production of Shakespeare's "Othello." There she played Desdemona alongside a star-studded cast that included David Oyelowo in the title role, Daniel Craig as Iago, and David Wilson Barnes as Lodovico.
Brosnahan hasn't stopped on stage either. In 2023, she co-starred with Oscar Isaac in the revival of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway.
She gained notoriety on House of Cards
Though Rachel Brosnahan had been appearing on TV and in films for a few years by 2013, it was mostly in minor roles. That all changed, however, when she took a small part in Netflix's first original series, "House of Cards." In Season 1, Brosnahan shows up as Rachel Posner, a local sex worker who's caught in a compromising position with state representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll) before becoming involved with Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).
Appearing across three seasons, Brosnahan shows up in a total of 19 episodes, making her role as Rachel by far her biggest credit at the time. She even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in 2015. Brought to prominence thanks to the show's tremendous media coverage, Brosnahan finally got the limelight during her run on the series, moving over to become a series lead on the WGN drama "Manhattan." There she starred with Michael Chernus, Olivia Williams, and Christopher Denham in the fictionalized retelling of the Manhattan Project — the U.S. government's attempt to develop the first atomic bomb during World War II.
She won an Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
A rising star following her roles in "Manhattan" and "House of Cards," Rachel Brosnahan appeared in a string of movies, including "The Finest Hours," "Patriots Day," and "Burn Country," ahead of landing her career-defining role — Midge Maisel in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." It's a part she almost missed out on because she was extremely ill ahead of her audition. Ironically enough, she wasn't really seen as a comedian either, making her a longshot for the role. "The day I found out I was going to be their Midge, [I] lost a role that morning because I wasn't funny enough," she told People in 2022. "They wanted someone funnier."
Brosnahan, like her character, proved all of her doubters wrong. For her efforts, she was rewarded with numerous accolades, including a pair of Golden Globe wins, two Critics Choice Awards, three Screen Actors Guild trophies, and four Emmy nominations, taking home the top prize in 2018 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy.
Brosnahan picked up a strange obsession during lockdown
Whether it was getting a puppy or a plant, learning to make bread, or starting a new at-home workout routine, everyone seemed to have some kind of obsession during the pandemic lockdowns in 2020. For Rachel Brosnahan, her loneliness and isolation led her to pick up an unusual new fandom: the reality game show "Survivor." In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Brosnahan acknowledged watching countless hours of the series during the height of COVID-19.
"It really is a mirror for our society," she told the outlet. "People from all different walks of life thrown together in a survival situation." According to the article, Brosnahan didn't just watch the show, but became a collector too, snatching up "Survivor" merchandise including socks, water bottles, and more. She even learned some tricks for how to survive in the wilderness. "I've picked up a thing or two," she said, before admitting sheepishly, "That is, if I had time to prepare. If not, I'd definitely get eaten."
She loves playing strong women
From her acclaimed role as Midge Maisel to her part as Abby Isaacs in "Manhattan," Rachel Brosnahan is arguably at her best when she gets to play tough women. The actor has been drawn to roles like Rachel Kidd in the 2022 Western "Dead for a Dollar," who breaks the mold of a traditional sharp-shooting Wild West gunfighter.
"[Rachel] she is someone who is looking for light and truth and she's doing so with courage and dignity and a profound sense of honor in her own moral code," Brosnahan told The Italian Reve in 2023. The role allowed her to get tough on screen, but that wasn't all that it did for her. "This film was unique in that it was a rare opportunity to walk away with tangible skills," she said. "I became a better horse rider, piano player, and gunslinger."
Brosnahan knows, though, that she's been lucky to get so many roles of this type, which now includes Lois Lane. "I've been so fortunate in what is hopefully a fairly young career to have played a number of three-dimensional strong women," she said in a chat with Morning Honey. "It feels like the norm for me, but I recognize from the outside how impactful it is because there's still a need to see three-dimensional, flawed, ambitious and sometimes ugly — in the emotional sense — women out there doing their thing. We need more of those stories."
She campaigned to play Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four
On June 27th, 2023, it was announced that Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Lois Lane in the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," the reboot of the DC Comics franchise from writer-director James Gunn. The project marks Brosnahan's first foray into blockbuster action territory, but believe it or not, it's not the first time she's tried to break into the superhero genre. Not long ago, back when it was announced that Marvel would be forging ahead with a reboot of "The Fantastic Four," Brosnahan was a fan favorite for a leading role, and she threw herself behind those rumors.
It was 2022, and "The Fantastic Four" had just recently been announced at D23 over the summer. With talk swirling that she might be in the mix to play Sue Storm — AKA The Invisible Woman — Brosnahan was asked if she'd be interested in the role. "I haven't heard anything, unfortunately, but I'm here, it's our last season. I'm about to be available," Brosnahan told ET Online, referring to the ending of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Asked bluntly if she'd do it were she approached for the role, she was overwhelmingly positive, saying "Absolutely! That would be a blast."
She's already fought Thanos
While being cast as Lois Lane in "Superman: Legacy" probably takes Rachel Brosnahan out of the running for a leading role in "The Fantastic Four," it might not be impossible. After all, plenty of actors have starred in both Marvel and DC movies, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Angela Bassett, among others. And it just so happens that Rachel Brosnahan has already appeared in a Marvel project that brought her face-to-face with the MCU's greatest villain. Well, sort of.
It happened in early 2020 as part of a parody sketch on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The sketch begins with Corden — playing a Hollywood director — who has the idea to mash together the most popular blockbuster on the big screen with one of the most popular TV shows. The result? "The Marvel's Mrs. Maisel."
In the four-and-a-half minute short, Brosnahan plays Maisel as a character in the MCU, where she's seen using Captain America's shield as a sun-tanning reflector and confusing Spider-Man with a neighbor, Dr. David Spiderman. Of course, it's just for a quick gag, but it's a clever mash-up that's sure to delight fans of the MCU and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
She's also a producer
Rachel Brosnahan is an award-winning actress, a theatrical sensation, and a talented singer, but that's not the end of her credits. More recently, she's expanded her repertoire and gone behind the scenes, adding the roles of Hollywood producer and podcaster to her resume.
In 2020, she helped bring her movie "I'm Your Woman" to the big screen, serving as executive producer on the project in addition to taking the starring role. Written and directed by Julia Hart ("Stargirl"), the film centers on Jean, a young mother in the 1970s whose criminal husband gets into bigger trouble than he can handle, forcing her to learn to fend for herself while on the run from dangerous thugs. An Amazon original movie, "I'm Your Woman" was met with strong reviews from critics for its retro flare and clever reinvention of an old idea.
Brosnahan has produced more than just movies, though. In 2022, she helped launch a pair of podcast dramas. The first is "Listening In," where she also stars as Julia, whose home assistant accidentally picks up the audio from her neighbor's apartments. In "The Miranda Obsession," Brosnahan stars in the dramatized true story of Miranda Grosvenor, a seductress who preyed on powerful Hollywood personalities in the 1980s.
Acting has helped her overcome her introverted nature
Even though actors make a living performing, not all of them are the extroverts that you might expect. Rachel Brosnahan, for example, has been open about being something of an introvert herself, far from the talkative chatterbox fans may recognize her as from her role as Midge on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Thankfully, she's been able to use her roles on film and television to get out of her shell, as she's able to channel her inner Midge.
"I catch myself sometimes, in situations where I feel vulnerable, turning it on without realizing," she told The Guardian in 2020. "I've seen red-carpet interviews where I'm talking a million miles an hour and being like, who is that?" Ultimately, she's found that her career — playing a variety of different roles — has helped her work through a number of issues. "It's like free therapy," she told The Guardian. "My sense of empathy has grown enormously in the 12 years I've been doing this because you have to figure out how to embody people that are so far away from who you are. But it's also... really weird. A really weird job."
Rachel Brosnahan has a charitable side
In addition to being an actor and producer, Rachel Brosnahan has used her status in Hollywood to do more than just entertain. Dedicated to positive change, the star has been part of numerous charitable causes, is an outspoken advocate for mental health, and has been working with the youth homelessness charity Covenant House since 2012. The organization oversees programs for unhoused youth in cities across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and beyond, and Brosnahan has even been named to its board of directors.
"I have learned intimately about this organization's mission and passion in assisting homeless youth all over the country and around the world," she said upon her appointment to the role. "Getting to know some of these brave young men and women has profoundly changed my life; and I have witnessed first hand how the tireless staff and volunteers at Covenant House work with homeless young people and remind them they are seen, loved and that no dream is too big."
During her time with the organization, Brosnahan has been much more than merely a celebrity figurehead. For 10 years running, she's taken part in the Covenant House Sleep Out, where participants spend a night sleeping outdoors to help raise money and awareness to battle youth homelessness.
Before Superman: Legacy, there's another Lois in Brosnahan's future
"Superman: Legacy" may be the newest project that Rachel Brosnahan has been announced for, but it won't be her next big release. Before the "Man of Steel" reboot lands in theaters, she'll be seen in a couple of other projects, and as fate would have it, one of them is centered on a very different woman named Lois.
Just months before her reveal as the new Lois Lane, Variety reported that Brosnahan had been cast in a leading role in the Amazon drama "Lois & Varga." It's a limited series based on a short story of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo, which will see Brosnahan also playing the role of executive producer. The show will be written by Miriam Battye, while the pilot episode will be helmed by director Halina Reijn ("Bodies Bodies Bodies").
The story revolves around a pair of newlyweds who inherit a lavish oceanfront property. Upon their arrival, they're confronted by Varga, a stripper and yoga instructor who causes problems for their blissful new life. It's unknown as of yet which role Brosnahan will be playing, but the odds of her snagging two characters named Lois are good.
Rachel Brosnahan is excited to play Lois Lane
Though she was officially announced to be playing Lois Lane in "Superman: Legacy" in late June 2023, Rachel Brosnahan surfaced as a potential pick for the part over a month earlier. It was reported in mid-May that she was a leading candidate, and rumors got so heated around her place on the shortlist for the part that she had to respond to repeated questions.
Appearing on The View prior to the official announcement, Brosnahan came clean. "Take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt," she said, refusing to confirm whether she was actually in talks to join the Superman film. But she made a sudden pivot when asked what it would be like to play the famous Daily Planet reporter. "It would be extraordinary," she said. "I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress." Though unwilling to directly address whether or not she was auditioning, Brosnahan made it clear she was excited about the possibilities, saying, "I would jump at the chance if it arose." Clearly, that's exactly what she did.