Everything You Need To Know About The New Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan

If you know Rachel Brosnahan, it's probably from her role as Midge Maisel, the New York housewife turned glass-ceiling-shattering comedian in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." But with her recent casting as Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming DC Comics reboot "Superman: Legacy," she's about to add another iconic role to her already impressive resume.

Whether you've seen her on the acclaimed streaming series, or even if you've never heard of her at all, there's plenty you probably don't know about the newest star of the DC universe. An actor from a young age, Brosnahan has been honing her craft on stage and screen since she was in high school, and she started appearing on hit TV shows before she was even out of college. But there's so much more to the actor than her role as Midge Maisel.

For those fans who are just now discovering her thanks to the "Superman: Legacy" casting (alongside new Clark Kent David Corenswet), this one's for you. From her early career to her charitable endeavors, here's everything you need to know about the newest Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan.