Leslie Jones Won't Forgive Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Jason Reitman Over One Comment

According to Leslie Jones, ghosts are the least problematic part of the "Ghostbusters" universe. The comedian, actress, and writer released her memoir "Leslie F*cking Jones" on September 19. In the book, the multi-hyphenate expounds on the hate she received while working on the all-female "Ghostbusters" film and explains why a comment made by Jason Reitman, director of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," only added more fuel to the fire.

Jones co-starred in the 2016 reboot of the 1984 comedy classic alongside Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wiig for director Paul Feig. From the moment the movie's casting was announced in January 2015, trolls took to the internet to condemn the gender-swapped project and lash out at the film's stars.

Jones, a woman of color who was active on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, received the brunt of the abuse. In her memoir, she writes that for these trolls, the worst part "was that one of the lead characters was a Black woman. For some men, this was the final straw." And Jones still feels the effects of the harassment she received during this time. In her book, she points to one particular remark Reitman made during Bill Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast," where he said he was "trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans." Jones calls the comment "unforgivable."