Whatever Happened To LIFTiD After Shark Tank?

Before leaving a ... unique ... impression on "Shark Tank," Ken and Allyson Davidov saw LIFTiD as a vision of the future. LIFTiD acts as an alternative to supplements such as coffee and energy drinks, increasing cognitive speed using what is known as transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), a method supported by thousands of published studies. When you wear the LIFTiD across your forehead like a headband, tDCS activates your brain's frontal lobe using two electrodes attached to the device. Using LIFTiD for 20 minutes a day while performing a task is said to help sharpen focus and memory.

Ken developed the idea with New York-based neurosurgeon Dr. Theodore H. Schwartz and launched it in 2016, distributed by the neuromodulation device company Caputron. The team saw the technology as having rich potential for such users as students, professionals, gamers, athletes, and more. Ken has worked for companies such as Hasbro in sales, as he shared on "Shark Tank," while his wife, Allyson, is a realtor with extensive experience in marketing.

It was going to take a lot for the pair to win over the sharks. Technology with bold claims can be a point of contention for wealthy investors, and LIFTiD certainly fits this category. But the tank can be a place full of surprises, so was LIFTiD able to break the mold?