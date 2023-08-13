Shark Tank Investors Were Shocked By This Pitch & Called The Product Sadistic

"Shark Tank" has seen more than its fair share of bizarre pitches, but rarely are any considered a dangerous proposition. However, on the small list of pitches for potentially harmful ideas, such as the Ionic Ear and Wake N Bacon, Michael DeSanti's plan for pest control was nothing short of nuts to the sharks.

Appearing on Season 4 of the show, DeSanti presents his idea for Squirrel Boss, a specialized bird feeder made to deter squirrels from taking more than their fair share. The way it does this is through a remote control that customers can press to give squirrels and other pests a mild static shock. He compares the sensation to the feeling of receiving an electric shock after walking across a carpeted floor. He wants $130,000 for a 40% equity stake in the company.

The sharks mostly laugh off the idea. Nevertheless, Robert Herjavec brings up the ethical dilemmas involved, especially if animal rights groups catch wind of the product. DeSanti argues that most organizations prefer his method, as opposed to the lethal options. It does little to change the sharks' minds. Most of them fail to see the business potential in it, while Lori Grenier says, "To me, to zap a squirrel — that's a little sadistic." DeSanti attempts to stand his ground, stating he won't leave without a deal, but he ultimately walks out the door empty-handed.

At the end of the day, the sharks didn't find DeSanti's proposition an especially electrifying one. But how did that translate to the business' later life?