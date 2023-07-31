Shark Tank: The Worst Pitch Barbara Corcoran Ever Heard Involved Invasive Surgery

Longtime "Shark Tank" fans know that Barbara Corcoran is not an easy person to please. The New Jersey native has been one of the regular investors on the hit ABC reality series since its start in 2009, and while shark Lori Greiner is the one most likely to not close a deal, Corcoran has developed a reputation amongst fans for finding almost any reason to opt out during the initial pitch, often basing her reasoning on her subjective opinion of the entrepreneur. However, even the most open-minded viewers are bound to agree with her least favorite pitch in show history.

In a 2014 interview with Business Insider, Corcoran was asked what she felt was the worst business to present on the show. While the former real estate broker pinpointed ideas like Thin Gloss and the Sullivan Generator as being particularly odd, one concept from the show's first episode took the cake. "Of course, there's the guy with the Bluetooth device that you surgically put down your ear canal," Corcoran said, referring to Darrin Johnson's surgically implanted Ionic Ear. "And then if it runs out of battery, you have to surgically remove it and change the battery. He was an engineer, dead serious — tight lips like a military guy. That was the worst pitch. I think if you ask the other sharks, they would agree."

It's hard not to agree with that sentiment. While it's easy to criticize Corcoran for her decision-making in some instances, this was a case where opting out was definitely the best option.