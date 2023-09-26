Are Rick And Morty's New Voices AI-Generated? Here's The Truth

After over six months of speculation and anticipation, "Rick and Morty" fans have finally gotten their first chance to listen to the new voice actors performing the title roles. As readers are likely aware, Justin Roiland, the program's co-creator and former lead voice actor, was fired from the popular Adult Swim animated series in January of this year amid disturbing allegations of domestic abuse and workplace misconduct. Per a report from Variety, Roiland was cleared of felony domestic abuse charges after the Orange County District Attorney's office dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence.

Despite this, Roiland was not asked to return to any of the projects he was dropped from, including "Rick and Morty" Season 7. On Monday, September 25, the network finally unveiled the upcoming season's first trailer, which provided an extended showcase of the new leading voices — both of which sound uncannily like Roiland's familiar dual performances. The voices are so close to the originals, in fact, that some are questioning if AI was involved. After all, content creators with fewer resources have produced serviceable "Rick and Morty" voices using publicly available technology.

Thankfully, it looks like robots weren't involved in this takeover: series writer Heather Anne Campbell shot down AI rumors in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the trailer was released. She also expressed her excitement for the new season and praised the series' new leads — even though the public still has no idea who they are.