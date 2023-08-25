Rick And Morty Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Episodes And More Details

"Rick and Morty" is back, broh! Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim, has announced Season 7 of the award-winning animated comedy series. The road to this latest season has been tumultuous, with its star actor having been fired, but it seems the wheels of production have nonetheless turned apace.

When last we saw the scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty, both were voiced by Justin Roiland, and Rick ended the season by announcing that he would devote his life to tracking down his wife and child's killer. Rick may or may not change his mind on that front, but those close to the show have emphasized that fans should expect nothing about the general feel of the show to change other than the voice actor for Morty and Rick, with Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen stating, "This season proves that the geniuses at work on 'Rick and Morty' are just getting started."

So, when does it air, who will the cast be, and what can fans expect from "Rick and Morty" Season 7?