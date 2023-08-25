Rick And Morty Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Episodes And More Details
"Rick and Morty" is back, broh! Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim, has announced Season 7 of the award-winning animated comedy series. The road to this latest season has been tumultuous, with its star actor having been fired, but it seems the wheels of production have nonetheless turned apace.
When last we saw the scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty, both were voiced by Justin Roiland, and Rick ended the season by announcing that he would devote his life to tracking down his wife and child's killer. Rick may or may not change his mind on that front, but those close to the show have emphasized that fans should expect nothing about the general feel of the show to change other than the voice actor for Morty and Rick, with Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen stating, "This season proves that the geniuses at work on 'Rick and Morty' are just getting started."
So, when does it air, who will the cast be, and what can fans expect from "Rick and Morty" Season 7?
When does Rick and Morty Season 7 air?
Adult Swim has announced that Season 7 of "Rick and Morty" will premiere at 11 p.m. on October 15. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and other streaming services, depending on the region. The previous several seasons have also aired in the fall, putting Season 7 right on schedule despite casting shakeups. That's good news for a series that was once infamous for taking upwards of two years between seasons. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of "Rick and Morty." Since then, production on the series has continued on a much more standardized schedule.
Right now, the background radiation of the film and television industry are the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers and actors via their respective unions, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The fact that "Rick and Morty" Season 7 will air on schedule this fall suggests that the writing and acting work for the season was completed prior to those strikes, including the voice acting for the characters of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.
Who's in the cast of Rick and Morty Season 7?
With one massive exception, the main cast of Rick and Morty Season 7 will be the same as the previous six seasons. The hapless Jerry Smith continues to be voiced by Chris Parnell, unfulfilled horse doctor Beth Smith and her Space Beth clone by Sarah Chalke, and their daughter, Summer Smith, by Spencer Grammer. The supporting cast will almost certainly include series co-creator Dan Harmon, who has always taken on a few voices each season, including the fan-favorite character of Birdperson.
The elephant in the room, of course, is who will voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, both of whom were voiced in the first six seasons by series co-creator Justin Roiland. However, following assault charges against Roiland, which have since been dismissed, along with rumors of alleged unsavory behavior, Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland early this year. He no longer voices the titular Rick and Morty, and his replacement has yet to be announced. Executive producer Steven Levy told fans at San Diego Comic Con (via Variety), "We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it's going to be great." He would also confirm during the same panel, "It's sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change."
How many episodes are in Rick and Morty Season 7?
"Rick and Morty" Season 7 will be comprised of 10 brand new episodes, the first of which will air on October 15. That puts it right in line with other seasons of the hit animated comedy series. Every previous season has had 10 episodes, apart from Season 1, which contained 11.
We have some sense of the plot for this season, though the press release from Warner Bros. Discovery keeps things vague. It does, importantly, note that, "There's probably less piss than last season," referring to the Season 6 episode, "Analyze Piss." Additionally, we hear something is up with Jerry (when is it ever not?) and we may be in for an "EVIL Summer" arc.
However, Season 6 ended with Rick enlisting Morty in his obsessive quest to find Rick Prime, the alternate version of himself who killed his wife and daughter. In Rick's final monologue from the Season 6 finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortication," Rick announces, "'Rick and Morty' Season 7: hunting my nemesis," but he does clarify that not every episode will revolve around that quest and that it might all happen in the background rather than the A-plot.
What else do we know, and where can you stream other seasons?
The biggest question when it comes to the much-awaited Season 7 of "Rick and Morty" is who will voice its titular characters. The demented scientist Rick Sanchez and his much put-upon grandson, Morty Smith, were voiced through Season 6 by Justin Roiland, but Adult Swim cut ties with the iconic voice actor early this year. According to Warner Bros. Discovery in its press release announcing Season 7, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!" WBD's phrasing suggests that, unlike on other shows Roiland was fired from, his "Rick and Morty" replacement will aim to approximate Roiland's belch-happy gravel. Such an approach differs from Hulu's "Solar Opposites," which replaced Roiland with English actor Dan Stevens, giving their character, Korvo, an entirely new and extremely British voice.
It would be characteristic of "Rick and Morty" to make fans wait until the Season 7 premiere to unveil the new voice talent. The show has, in the past, delighted in pulling the rug out from under fans, whether by setting up a massive cliff-hanger that it tosses away or by breaking the fourth wall to mock its own viewers.
In the meantime, anyone who wants to catch up on the existing six seasons of "Rick and Morty" can do so on Hulu, where all episodes of the series are streaming. For those with cable subscriptions of the non-interdimensional variety, you can also catch up with everyone's favorite alcoholic genius on Adult Swim's website. However, only a few episodes are available there.