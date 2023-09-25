Rick And Morty Season 7 Trailer Leaves Fans Baffled With New, Yet Familiar Voices

The trailer for a new season of "Rick and Morty" has always been a cause for celebration. However, Season 7's trailer is slightly different for fans going into the long-running animated series. In addition to showing off clips from upcoming episodes, the new season brings new voice actors to play the titular duo. After being charged with a felony count of domestic battery and a felony count of false imprisonment, Justin Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim earlier this year from his "Rick and Morty" duties. In addition to being a co-creator of the show, he also voiced Rick, Morty, and numerous other characters, but now, some fresh blood will take his place.

The "Rick and Morty" Season 7 trailer does indeed feature Rick and Morty's new voices, and to be honest, they're practically indistinguishable from Roiland's versions. It seems the show went in the reverse direction of another Roiland-centric series, "Solar Opposites." Roiland voiced the alien Korvo on that show, and when he was replaced on that earlier this year, the character sounded utterly different, with it even being commented on in the show. But Rick and Morty sound like they always did. As for the identities of the new voice actors, that will remain a secret until Season 7 premieres, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

An insider for Adult Swim claimed, "We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans." With such an enticement, it's safe to say plenty of people will tune in when "Rick and Morty" Season 7 debuts on October 15 on Adult Swim.