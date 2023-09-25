Rick And Morty Season 7 Trailer Leaves Fans Baffled With New, Yet Familiar Voices
The trailer for a new season of "Rick and Morty" has always been a cause for celebration. However, Season 7's trailer is slightly different for fans going into the long-running animated series. In addition to showing off clips from upcoming episodes, the new season brings new voice actors to play the titular duo. After being charged with a felony count of domestic battery and a felony count of false imprisonment, Justin Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim earlier this year from his "Rick and Morty" duties. In addition to being a co-creator of the show, he also voiced Rick, Morty, and numerous other characters, but now, some fresh blood will take his place.
The "Rick and Morty" Season 7 trailer does indeed feature Rick and Morty's new voices, and to be honest, they're practically indistinguishable from Roiland's versions. It seems the show went in the reverse direction of another Roiland-centric series, "Solar Opposites." Roiland voiced the alien Korvo on that show, and when he was replaced on that earlier this year, the character sounded utterly different, with it even being commented on in the show. But Rick and Morty sound like they always did. As for the identities of the new voice actors, that will remain a secret until Season 7 premieres, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
An insider for Adult Swim claimed, "We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans." With such an enticement, it's safe to say plenty of people will tune in when "Rick and Morty" Season 7 debuts on October 15 on Adult Swim.
Apart from new voice actors, Rick and Morty Season 7 promises classic sci-fi shenanigans
Set to the tune of "Ace of Spades" by Motörhead, the trailer for Season 7 promises plenty of classic "Rick and Morty" adventures with numerous familiar faces and similar gags. For starters, the trailer opens with Rick just being a leg in what's a clear nod to the "Pickle Rick" episode. However, the new season isn't just going to be one-off storylines and gags, as Rick also references his continual search for Rick Prime, the version of himself that killed his wife and daughter.
Outside of that, it seems "Rick and Morty" will dip into some of its classic bits. Rick once again demonstrates his disdain for therapy by sending a hologram to an appointment with Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon). He also gets the old gang back together, namely Bird Person, Gearhead, and Squanchy, to search for someone who's sober. Arguably, the deepest cut found in the "Rick and Morty" Season 7 trailer is a scene where the duo are dressed up as Blade and take out some vampires. This is a reference to Season 5's "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" where the two see a reality where the two are Blades, with Rick commenting how it's "f***ing" tight."
Justin Roiland may be gone, but based on YouTube comments, it seems like fans aren't going to miss him much. Many have stated how the new voices are pretty spot-on, such as one user writing, "Rick is the most noticeably diffferent one but I'm sure with more time the voice actor can find a sweet spot Morty, however, sounds really good. Like, identical to the original! Super stoked for the new season!" With the show being able to adapt this much, it may last for 100 years after all.