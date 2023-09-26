AHS: Delicate - How Much Does Ryan Murphy's New Series Rip Off A Classic Horror Story

"American Horror Story: Delicate" is a complicated, spider-laden, messy tangle of ambition, paranoia, and mother love. Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) wants nothing more than to finally become a mother — and to become an Oscar-winning megastar to boot. Anna's quest to have it all has taken a toll on her mind. When you add a heavy dose of stalking, you get a woman who sees shadowy figures, spiders, and doom everywhere.

If you spent your spring binging other horrific tales about motherhood, gynecology, and obstetrics, then you know Prime Video's retelling of "Dead Ringers" fearlessly explored similar ground. Even though it only has one episode out in the world thus far, the latest season of "American Horror Story" shares a lot of visual cues with both the 2023 version of "Dead Ringers" and the feature-length film from 1988.

Anna's obstetrics team wears crimson-colored uniforms with high-peaked surgical caps; so did the staff working with Beverly and Elliot Mantle (Rachel Weisz). Red is also the preferred color for the scrubs worn by Jeremy Irons' big screen version of the twins. Each entity's hospital space is enrobed in either inky black, organ red, or chilly, porcelain white — a void into which those crimson uniforms step, along with the blood and guts of their clients. The similarities don't stop there. All three are brutally honest about the challenging prospect of dealing with miscarriage, birth, and the sharp angst of life itself. Rip-off or not, the connections between all three properties are fascinating.