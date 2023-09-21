American Horror Story: Delicate Brings The Show Back To Familiar Stomping Grounds
"American Horror Story: NYC" might be over, but the show is sticking to its New York roots for the latest season, "Delicate."
The September 20 premiere of "Delicate" revealed that this season is also set in New York, but not the borough of Manhattan. As we meet Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) and her husband Dex Harding (Matt Czuchry), they're using in-vitro fertilization to try and have a baby ... and it turns out that the wealthy, beautiful couple lives in a gorgeous home in Brooklyn Heights. Though scenes with Anna's publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) do clearly take place in Manhattan proper, it seems like Brooklyn will be a part of this twisted, unsettling pregnancy fable.
"American Horror Story: NYC" just so happens to be the installment of the anthology series that immediately precedes "Delicate," so it's interesting that creator Ryan Murphy and "Delicate" showrunner Halley Feiffer decided to keep the locale the same. You don't need to remember much, if anything at all, about "NYC" to connect with "Delicate," but what did happen in that season?
What went down in American Horror Story: NYC?
In recent years, Ryan Murphy has released projects focusing on real-life serial and spree killers like Jeffrey Dahmer ("Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story") and Andrew Cunanan, who killed Gianni Versace ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"), but "American Horror Story: NYC" fictionalized the concept with some very real-life plot aspects. Set in the 1980s, "NYC" focuses on the murders of gay men in New York City as they struggle to understand a new virus infecting the LGBTQ+ community.
Unlike "Delicate," which only has a couple of Murphy regulars — Denis O'Hare and Emma Roberts among them — "NYC" featured a ton of Murphy's recurring players, like Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Zachary Quinto as well as Patti LuPone and Jeff Hiller (the last of whom plays the kidnapper and killer Mr. Whitely). "Delicate" is clearly set in the present, unlike "NYC," but it's certainly worth noting that the series, which changes locations and concepts with each season, kept the locale the same.
"American Horror Story: Delicate" is currently airing the first part of its season on Wednesdays at 10 PM E.S.T. on FX.