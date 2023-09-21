American Horror Story: Delicate Brings The Show Back To Familiar Stomping Grounds

"American Horror Story: NYC" might be over, but the show is sticking to its New York roots for the latest season, "Delicate."

The September 20 premiere of "Delicate" revealed that this season is also set in New York, but not the borough of Manhattan. As we meet Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) and her husband Dex Harding (Matt Czuchry), they're using in-vitro fertilization to try and have a baby ... and it turns out that the wealthy, beautiful couple lives in a gorgeous home in Brooklyn Heights. Though scenes with Anna's publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) do clearly take place in Manhattan proper, it seems like Brooklyn will be a part of this twisted, unsettling pregnancy fable.

"American Horror Story: NYC" just so happens to be the installment of the anthology series that immediately precedes "Delicate," so it's interesting that creator Ryan Murphy and "Delicate" showrunner Halley Feiffer decided to keep the locale the same. You don't need to remember much, if anything at all, about "NYC" to connect with "Delicate," but what did happen in that season?