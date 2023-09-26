Rick And Morty Season 7: Many Fans Agree On One Thing About The New Trailer

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear the new voice actors for the two titular characters of "Rick and Morty," and after a new trailer for Season 7 featured some of the new dialogue, opinions are forming about the replacements. Since the abrupt firing in January of Justin Roiland, who voiced the mad scientist and his grandson throughout the series, the network has promised to pull a bit of a magic trick by replacing him with voice soundalikes. Now, fans can hear snippets of dialogue from both Rick and Morty in the new trailer and judge the consistency for themselves.

Judge they have, as fan reactions poured in following the trailer, and many of them agree that while both voices are surprisingly close to Roiland's take on the characters, the voice actor for Morty is hitting closer to the mark than whoever is playing Rick. Adult Swim elected to cast two separate voice actors in the roles rather than having one person double up as Roiland did, and they're keeping the identities of the new talent a secret until the premiere.

"Rick sounds a little bit off imo, but I could get used to it," wrote u/Shattered_Sans on Reddit. "Morty sounds indistinguishable from the original voice for the most part." Meanwhile, on X (formerly known as Twitter), impressions were similar. "Morty sounds pretty spot on but Rick sounds kinda off," observed @ThePrimalDino.