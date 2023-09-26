Rick And Morty Season 7: Many Fans Agree On One Thing About The New Trailer
Fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear the new voice actors for the two titular characters of "Rick and Morty," and after a new trailer for Season 7 featured some of the new dialogue, opinions are forming about the replacements. Since the abrupt firing in January of Justin Roiland, who voiced the mad scientist and his grandson throughout the series, the network has promised to pull a bit of a magic trick by replacing him with voice soundalikes. Now, fans can hear snippets of dialogue from both Rick and Morty in the new trailer and judge the consistency for themselves.
Judge they have, as fan reactions poured in following the trailer, and many of them agree that while both voices are surprisingly close to Roiland's take on the characters, the voice actor for Morty is hitting closer to the mark than whoever is playing Rick. Adult Swim elected to cast two separate voice actors in the roles rather than having one person double up as Roiland did, and they're keeping the identities of the new talent a secret until the premiere.
"Rick sounds a little bit off imo, but I could get used to it," wrote u/Shattered_Sans on Reddit. "Morty sounds indistinguishable from the original voice for the most part." Meanwhile, on X (formerly known as Twitter), impressions were similar. "Morty sounds pretty spot on but Rick sounds kinda off," observed @ThePrimalDino.
Fans agree Morty's new voice is closer to the original than Rick's
In the trailer for "Rick and Morty" Season 7, fans can hear the new voices for its dimension-hopping duo across a variety of scenarios ranging from normal speech to screaming during the wacky fight scenes the series is known for. Fans are mostly happy with the new casting, even if they give Morty's vocal replicant the edge. "Morty sounds exactly the same," one Redditor wrote.
Another fan, u/RedLumberjack22, who claims to be an audio engineer, commented, "From this trailer alone I think Morty's voice is pretty spot on. Rick's voice, however, is good but sometimes when speaking the volume/tone of voice sounds like he has a cold a little." The user proposed that the new voice actor for Rick "is doing the 'Rick Voice' from a different part of their throat than Justin [Roiland] did".
But if there's one more opinion that seemed to be widely shared across social media, it's that "Rick and Morty" fans are simply happy to have another batch of their favorite show on the horizon. With the fate of the series uncertain in the initial wake of Roiland's ousting, Adult Swim nonetheless managed to keep a tight schedule. Season 7 will bow October 15, keeping it on track after the previous season, which started in September of last year. As u/hobbobnobgoblin put it, "I honestly forgot [until] the end of the trailer that the voices were different. I'm just stoked for more rick and morty."