Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary - Which Villain Does Neil Patrick Harris Play?

For the "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary specials, the historic British sci-fi show is bringing back two of its most beloved actors and rounding out the cast with heavy hitters, including Neil Patrick Harris. The television and Broadway star has been heavily billed in the trailer for the specials, appearing as the kind of arch-villain Harris has gleefully played in cult favorites like "Doctor Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

This time around, Harris plays the legacy "Doctor Who" baddie the Toymaker. If you're all caught up on modern "Who" and don't recognize the name, that's because the character only appears on camera in the 1966 serial, "The Celestial Toymaker," which was largely lost to time. Only the fourth and last episode, "The Final Test," remains. It was released as part of a box set in 2004.

That leaves the door open for modern "Doctor Who" to go any number of directions with Harris' Toymaker. The original was an immortal being, potentially a demigod, who loved to trap other beings in a pocket dimension called the Celestial Toyroom. He's similar to the "Star Trek" character Q (John de Lancie), considering both his power and his habit of challenging humans to seemingly arbitrary games. Another similarity is that the Toymaker rigs his games in his own favor — he's a bit of a sore loser.