These Two Fan-Favorite Actors Are Returning For The Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Season

The winds are a-changin' for the likes of the "Doctor Who" fandom. However, it seems that those winds might blow in some nostalgia as well. It has already been confirmed that 2022 will be the last year we see Jodie Whittaker portray the lead as the titular Doctor (via BBC Studios). Her tenure as the character's 13th iteration has lasted three seasons but will come to a close following a series of specials released this year. After that, the character will once again regenerate into a new form set to debut in 2023. This time, the torch is being passed to Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, who will be the first person of color to portray the Doctor in the show's almost-60-year history.

The fact that the series' 60th anniversary is on the horizon is no small occasion for either the fandom or the show's creators. As both groups gear up to celebrate, BBC News reports that two fan-favorite actors are briefly returning to the fold for the occasion in 2023. It's unclear whether their return is slated for an entire season or just a special, but in either case, their appearance is a big deal for longtime Whovians.