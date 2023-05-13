Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: New Trailer Showcases Episode Titles & Fan-Favorite Characters
"Doctor Who" will return later this year with its first new episodes since October 2022.
The long-running sci-fi series' most recent installment, titled "The Power of the Doctor," featured not only Jodie Whitaker's last appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor but also the unexpected return of former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. While Tennant's return came as a surprise to fans at the time, viewers now know that Tennant will appear in several specials later this year that will celebrate the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who" and help usher in the series' new, Ncuti Gatwa-led era.
With all this in mind, the BBC officially released a brand new trailer today for its upcoming 60th anniversary "Doctor Who" specials. In addition to teasing some of the sci-fi action and humor that fans can expect from the specials, the trailer also reveals that the episodes will be titled "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle." Additionally, the new "Doctor Who" teaser features plenty of moments between Tennant and Catherine Tate, who is expected to reprise her fan-favorite role as Donna Noble in the anniversary specials.
In case all of that wasn't enough, the trailer also offers another glimpse at Beep the Meep's forthcoming live-action debut.
This year's Doctor Who specials will feature faces both old and new
The latest "Doctor Who" trailer doesn't do much to clear away many of the mysteries surrounding the show's 60th-anniversary episodes. The same goes for the statement that was released today by returning "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T Davies, who simply teased, "The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor's biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!"
Looking past the veil of secrecy that surrounds the series' upcoming specials, the new "Doctor Who" trailer does deliver some previously unseen looks at the long-awaited reunion between Catherine Tate's Donna Noble and David Tennant's Doctor. The trailer similarly teases an inevitable face-off between Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and a mysterious performer played by Neil Patrick Harris, as well as an unexpected meeting between Donna and the cuddly cute but secretly cunning Beep the Meep.
The brief teaser also, notably, opens with Tate's Donna wondering aloud about the return of Tennant's Doctor, asking, "Why did this face come back? To say goodbye?" Fans will, of course, have to wait to find out the answer to that question. With Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Fifteenth Doctor just around the corner, though, it seems safe to assume that the show's 60th-anniversary specials will, in true "Doctor Who" fashion, feature not just a few goodbyes, but a hello or two as well.