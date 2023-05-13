Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: New Trailer Showcases Episode Titles & Fan-Favorite Characters

"Doctor Who" will return later this year with its first new episodes since October 2022.

The long-running sci-fi series' most recent installment, titled "The Power of the Doctor," featured not only Jodie Whitaker's last appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor but also the unexpected return of former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. While Tennant's return came as a surprise to fans at the time, viewers now know that Tennant will appear in several specials later this year that will celebrate the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who" and help usher in the series' new, Ncuti Gatwa-led era.

With all this in mind, the BBC officially released a brand new trailer today for its upcoming 60th anniversary "Doctor Who" specials. In addition to teasing some of the sci-fi action and humor that fans can expect from the specials, the trailer also reveals that the episodes will be titled "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle." Additionally, the new "Doctor Who" teaser features plenty of moments between Tennant and Catherine Tate, who is expected to reprise her fan-favorite role as Donna Noble in the anniversary specials.

In case all of that wasn't enough, the trailer also offers another glimpse at Beep the Meep's forthcoming live-action debut.