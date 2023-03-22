Pat Sajak Put A Wheel Of Fortune Contestant In A Headlock (But All In Good Fun)

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak has endured his fair share of online criticism over the years. He's even poked fun at himself in the past, referencing his tendency to accidentally insult people or unexpectedly walk off the set. But he's never, to our knowledge, physically tackled any of the contestants on his show. Until now, that is.

During a recent episode, Sajak welcomed a contestant named Fred — a self-described trivia host, drama instructor, and pro wrestler. While not at the level of fame as, say, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Fred still enjoys the sport and even made some money from it. So, naturally, Sajak decided to tackle him. Well, sort of.

After Fred dominated the puzzles, Sajak asked the other contestants, "Just because he's a professional wrestler, you want me to body slam him for you?" Then, later in the episode, Sajak proceeded to engage Fred in a half-hearted headlock that morphed into an awkward hug. But Fred definitely sold it.