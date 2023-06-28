Wheel Of Fortune: Why Pat Sajak's Retirement Made Vanna White Hire 'Aggressive' Lawyers

Soon after news of Pat Sajak's departure from his longtime "Wheel of Fortune" hosting duties became public, Vanna White — the show's co-host for virtually Sajak's entire, decades-long run — hired legal representation to ensure that she earns a fair paycheck once new "Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest kicks off his upcoming gig.

Author Matthew Belloni reported on White's current status with "Wheel of Fortune" in a piece for Puck revealing that she's working with Bryan Freedman, who he describes as a lawyer with an aggressive reputation. White's primary reason for obtaining legal representation is that, according to Belloni, she never once received a pay raise over the course of the past 18 years, instead earning additional money through bonuses. During that time, White received $3 million per year whereas Sajak's contract netted him $15 million per year.

White, then, seems to be leveraging the fact that "Wheel of Fortune" is now in a state of flux following Sajak's retirement to negotiate what she feels is a contract befitting her importance to the show. That said, White's return may not yet be a foregone conclusion, perhaps further necessitating an aggressive legal team.