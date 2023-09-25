NCIS Would Have Been Scrapped If David McCallum Wasn't Cast

David McCallum had an acting career that spanned decades. But for many, he'll always be remembered for his work on "NCIS" as medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. He played an integral role throughout 20 seasons of the series, even outlasting Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who left the show in Season 19. It's safe to say that most fans would claim "NCIS" wouldn't be the same without Ducky, and that's more literal than they might think.

The Hollywood Reporter posted an oral history of "NCIS" with select quotes from numerous people who have worked on the show over the years. James Whitmore Jr., a director for "NCIS," revealed how they didn't want to go forward with the show if they couldn't cast McCallum as Ducky. He stated, "When they cast David McCallum as Ducky, the studio said, 'No way, we're not casting this old character actor in the role.' And Don [Bellisario] said, 'If you don't, we're not doing the show.' He was that serious about it. The studio went with it, and of course, David McCallum is gold."

It's a bit odd, considering McCallum was an established actor at that point. Still, Peter Golden, former head of casting at CBS, revealed the obtuse reasoning, "I think it was because David McCallum was British. The feeling was, 'Can you do that?' This was such an American show."