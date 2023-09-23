Is NCIS Returning For Season 21 In 2023?

Fans of the long-running navy crime-fighting procedural "NCIS" are most likely eager to experience everything Season 21 has to offer. It's wise to presume many of those viewers are interested in a thorough investigation into the matter of whether or not they will get to see it before 2023 comes to a close.

In February, it was revealed that "NCIS" was renewed for its 21st season, which was slated to begin airing during the 2023-2024 schedule. But that has unfortunately changed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Sometimes, game-changing solutions require necessary sacrifices and negotiations taking place on matters such as AI restrictions and residuals mean "NCIS" Season 21 will be delayed. Viewers will not be able to enjoy the new episodes until a still-to-be-determined date in 2024. The show will keep its 9 p.m. Monday time slot for the fall 2023 slate, and CBS will air reruns for the rest of the year.

While the situation isn't ideal, viewers will have the new spin-off, "NCIS: Sydney," to keep them busy. When 2024 does arrive, to make the wait a bit more worthwhile, "NCIS" will celebrate a magnificent milestone that longtime fans won't want to miss.