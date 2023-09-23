Is NCIS Returning For Season 21 In 2023?
Fans of the long-running navy crime-fighting procedural "NCIS" are most likely eager to experience everything Season 21 has to offer. It's wise to presume many of those viewers are interested in a thorough investigation into the matter of whether or not they will get to see it before 2023 comes to a close.
In February, it was revealed that "NCIS" was renewed for its 21st season, which was slated to begin airing during the 2023-2024 schedule. But that has unfortunately changed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Sometimes, game-changing solutions require necessary sacrifices and negotiations taking place on matters such as AI restrictions and residuals mean "NCIS" Season 21 will be delayed. Viewers will not be able to enjoy the new episodes until a still-to-be-determined date in 2024. The show will keep its 9 p.m. Monday time slot for the fall 2023 slate, and CBS will air reruns for the rest of the year.
While the situation isn't ideal, viewers will have the new spin-off, "NCIS: Sydney," to keep them busy. When 2024 does arrive, to make the wait a bit more worthwhile, "NCIS" will celebrate a magnificent milestone that longtime fans won't want to miss.
NCIS Season 21 is a record-breaking affair
Even though the franchise may not be as popular as Marvel or "Star Wars," "NCIS" and its many offshoots have proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the small screen, with "NCIS" Season 21 ushering in a slew of achievements solidifying the navy crime fighting saga's place among TV's longstanding elite.
When Season 21 finally airs, "NCIS" will end the decades-long reign held by "Gunsmoke" and set a record for CBS as the network's longest-running scripted series. The only primetime dramas to air for more seasons all-time are NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order." Further illustrating the property's longevity is arguably an even bigger accomplishment. During "NCIS" Season 21, the franchise will release its 1,000th overall episode. That figure includes not only the original flagship show but also the plethora of location-based spin-offs over the years.
It's no secret that the series has experienced several prominent changes in the cast and encountered its ups and downs with the fan base over the years. But somehow, "NCIS" has outlasted many of its competitors and outdo expectations as one of the longest-running primetime dramas. It will be interesting to see how far the franchise goes.