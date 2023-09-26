Who Is Taylor Swift's Brother & What Movies Or TV Shows Have You Seen Him In?

If there's one thing we can count on in this manic, busy world, is that Taylor Swift will apparently always be in the news. Whether she's showing up at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her maybe-fling Travis Kelce, breaking box-office records with pre-sales for the film version of her game-changing Eras Tour, or getting tipsy and dancing at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift is constantly making news in some way, shape, or form ... so it might feel like any siblings might wilt in the pop superstar's shadow.

That's actually not the case with Austin Swift, though. While his older sister Taylor is out there conquering the world, the younger Swift works steadily as an actor and producer, and he's even collaborated with the "Cruel Summer" songstress on some of her recent projects. Whether you want to or not, you probably know nearly everything there is to know about Taylor Swift at this point ... so what's the deal with Austin?