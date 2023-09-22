Expendables 4 Scores A Bad Rotten Tomatoes Record

"The Expendables" is an action franchise designed to capitalize on the charisma of action stars from yesteryear. Many jokes have been made throughout the series about how old the characters (and, by proxy, the actors) are getting, but it may be time to put this franchise out to pasture.

The newest installment, "The Expendables 4" (stylized as "Expend4bles"), has received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series' history. It currently stands at a 16% positive rating from critics on the platform, with 67 reviews in total. It's possible more reviews could roll in to help its score a little, but it seems like it's going to stand as the official low point of the franchise, beating out the previous entry, "The Expendables 3," which stands at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official critics' consensus reads, "Solid work from Jason Statham and some halfway decent set pieces aren't enough to make up for Expend4bles' lackluster action and cheap-looking effects."

"The Expendables" has never been the most critically acclaimed movie series around, but one could at least make the argument previous entries were guilty pleasures. The first film clocked in at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, while "The Expendables 2" remains the champion with a score of 67%. It doesn't bode well for the brand's future, and it may be time for these action heroes to retire ... without someone calling them to come back for one last job.