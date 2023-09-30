Why Keanu Reeves Was Never The Same After The Matrix

Keanu Reeves has been part of popular culture for several decades. From his breakthrough role in the comedy "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" to his turns in thrillers and romantic dramas, he is one of his era's most diverse and successful actors. In the mid-2010s, he experienced a resurgence thanks to his work in the "John Wick" franchise, but his performance in the 1999 sci-fi film "The Matrix" really announced him to the world.

Not only did the seminal movie make Reeves famous and bring him a new level of success, but it also changed his life in many important ways. Critically acclaimed and a certified box office success, "The Matrix" thrust Reeves into the role of computer hacker Neo alongside actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. That first film started a multimedia franchise that has seen comics, games, and an animated movie release in addition to three live-action sequels hitting cinema screens.

It is fair to say that Keanu Reeves today is a very different actor and person than the individual who starred in "The Matrix," with the journey being a difficult one filled with obstacles. This is why Reeves has never been the same since the hit sci-fi movie.