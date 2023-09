Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why Keanu Reeves Was Never The Same After The Matrix

Keanu Reeves has been part of popular culture for several decades. From his breakthrough role in the comedy "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" to his turns in thrillers and romantic dramas, he is one of his era's most diverse and successful actors. In the mid-2010s, he experienced a resurgence thanks to his work in the "John Wick" franchise, but his performance in the 1999 sci-fi film "The Matrix" really announced him to the world.

Not only did the seminal movie make Reeves famous and bring him a new level of success, but it also changed his life in many important ways. Critically acclaimed and a certified box office success, "The Matrix" thrust Reeves into the role of computer hacker Neo alongside actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. That first film started a multimedia franchise that has seen comics, games, and an animated movie release in addition to three live-action sequels hitting cinema screens.

It is fair to say that Keanu Reeves today is a very different actor and person than the individual who starred in "The Matrix," with the journey being a difficult one filled with obstacles. This is why Reeves has never been the same since the hit sci-fi movie.