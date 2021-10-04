Keanu Reeves Fans Just Got Excellent News About BRZRKR

In an interview with Collider, Reeves revealed that the live-action film now has a writer: Mattson Tomlin. Previously, Tomlin wrote the 2020 superhero thriller "Project Power" with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and is also one of the writers for the 2022 Robert Pattinson vehicle "The Batman."

"He's been cool and just starting to put things together. That's where we're at," Reeves said of Tomlin.

Reeves also shared some news on both of the upcoming adaptations. "We're working with Netflix who have been very cool. They're going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool," Reeves said about the live-action movie. "My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well."

Regarding the anime — a separate project — Reeves said: "We're talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I'm hoping to be inspired and influenced...there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it."

No release dates have been announced for either project. These are just two of Reeves' many projects currently in development, but hopefully the "BRZRKR" adaptations happen sooner rather than later.