Does Joseph Gordon Levitt Become Batman At The End Of The Dark Knight Rises?

Christopher Nolan's gritty take on Batman reached its conclusion in 2012 with "The Dark Knight Rises." The film, which sees the Caped Crusader (Christian Bale) go toe-to-toe with fan-favorite adversary Bane (Tom Hardy), acts as the end to Nolan's critically acclaimed "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Fans were left wondering what was next for Gotham police officer John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) following an eyebrow-raising conclusion. It seems we have our answer over a decade after the film's release.

The end of the 2012 blockbuster sees Blake, whose full name is revealed to be Robin John Blake, hand in his badge to the police force before being invited to Wayne Manor. He finds himself at the Batcave, implying that Bruce Wayne is passing down the crime-fighting torch. With no follow-up material in sight, fans have been left in the dark regarding Blake's whereabouts and if he ever did end up donning the iconic cowl.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, David S. Goyer, a key story and screenwriter on the entirety of "The Dark Knight" trilogy, was asked if he believes that Blake went on to become the new Batman. "Yeah. Yeah, for sure," Goyer responded. While a simple answer, it nevertheless verifies both the fictional choice of Bruce Wayne and the theories of real fans everywhere. But don't get your hopes up of ever seeing Gordon-Levitt's Batman on the big screen.