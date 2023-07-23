Christoper Nolan Answers Whether Dark Knight Rises Was His Last Superhero Movie

Since kicking off his directorial tenure, Christopher Nolan has tried his hand at a variety of genres. Mystery thriller? "Memento." Science fiction epic? "Interstellar." War drama? "Dunkirk." He has truly done almost all there is to do in Hollywood, including superhero movies. Nolan is the mastermind behind the widely-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, which concluded in 2012 with "The Dark Knight Rises." Given the persistence of the genre and his consistent success as a filmmaker, is a return to comic book movies sometime in the future on the table for Nolan?

No.

To promote his latest big screen experience, "Oppenheimer," Nolan stopped by for an interview with HugoDécrypte and discussed a range of topics. In addition to talking about the film, artificial intelligence, and more, he addressed what his future looks like in the world of comic book movies. He gave a definitive "No" when asked about directing one more, making it abundantly clear that "The Dark Knight Rises" was truly his last hurrah as a superhero director. Mere moments later, though, he didn't quite rule out making a "Star Wars" film, passing on the question instead of giving a yes or no reply.

With Nolan making no bones about the fact that he's done with superhero movies, it may very well be the case that we'll never see one of his Dark Knight trilogy actors return to their DC Comics character as well.