Troll 2 Director, Writer, And More Details
There is no denying that the Netflix Norwegian monster movie "Troll" was a surprise hit for the streamer, and given how successful it was with subscribers, news that a follow-up was in the works really wasn't that surprising. Fans who enjoyed the exciting action and mayhem the first chapter provided are probably very eager to uncover all the mysteries behind the upcoming sequel.
While it's no secret that fans and critics had mixed reactions to "Troll," the tale of a Kaiju-sized mythical creature wreaking havoc during the modern day broke a record with over 100 million views during its initial 91-day release window. In fact, the 2022 feature was so well-received by subscribers that the movie managed to become one of the most popular non-English flicks Netflix has ever released, making an appearance in the streamer's Top Ten in over 90 countries.
After the Roar Uthuag-directed motion picture demolished its competition during its impressive run, many people probably speculated on whether or not there would be more Troll attacks in the future. Lucky for those searching for answers, according to a report discovered from Variety, home audiences have not seen the last of the giant folklore-inspired beasts. "Troll 2" is officially happening, and for anyone who wants to make sure they are adequately prepared for the next onslaught of pulse-pounding Troll entertainment, there are a few crucial details fans should be aware of before approaching the sequel.
When will Troll 2 release?
Despite "Troll 2" being announced several months after its release, the people behind the massive Norwegian creature feature were already geared up to expand the franchise with a sequel and more, should they get the opportunity. "As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film," producer Kristian Strand Sinkerud said in an interview with What's on Netflix. "Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience are responding to Troll." Producer Espen Horn added, "We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix, and we'd love to do it again."
Fortunately, things worked out much better than expected, and the talented driving force behind the budding Netflix franchise aren't wasting any time getting the next iteration in front of fans. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, it was announced that production on the "Troll" sequel would begin in 2024. The filming will take place in Norway, meaning the shoot will not be affected by the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. As far as what the actual release date may be, that information has yet to be revealed. But the first film premiered about a year or so after it wrapped filming, so if they keep a similar timetable, fans may see "Troll 2" sometime in 2025, but that is just speculation for now.
What is the plot of Troll 2?
The hit 2022 monster movie was a wild ride from start to finish and culminated with the titular creature being destroyed by sunlight before the credits rolled. But even though it seemed like that particular towering menace was the last of its kind, the ending of "Troll" revealed that was certainly not the case. The mid-credits scene took viewers back to the site of the explosion that first woke up the sleeping beast. Giant footsteps are once again heard approaching before a rock pile in the cave explodes from below, followed by a thunderous roar indicating there is at least one more.
Official plot details for "Troll 2" have yet to be revealed, but it's safe to assume that the narrative will revolve around the aftermath of the first film while preparing for the oncoming threat, whether it be one or more of the folk-inspired beasts to deal with this time around. The sequel could shed some more light on their origins and what they have been up to all this time. It will also be interesting to see what kind of exciting action and chaos fans will witness when the "Troll" franchise returns to Netflix.
Who is directing Troll 2?
Roar Uthaug is a well-renowned Norwegian director known for a number of notable films, including "Cold Prey," "Magic Silver," "Escape," and "The Wave." He also directed the 2018 "Tomb Raider" reboot starring Alicia Vikander. But according to the filmmaker, when it came to sitting in the director's chair for "Troll", there was nothing that compared to the experience of helming the Netflix monster movie. "Making 'Troll' was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable," Roar Uthuag said, according to Variety.
Fans and critics who enjoyed the first installment will be glad to learn that Uthaug will once again be in the director's chair for "Troll 2." He returns along with another pivotal player from the original. People really seemed to respond to his vision of the folk-inspired adventure, like Aaron Neuwirth, who commended the auteur's work on "Troll" in his review of the motion picture for We Live Entertainment, saying, "Uthaug seems to have learned the proper lessons from King Kong and Godzilla, as it builds tension well, supplies strong enough effects, and never leans too hard into camp or sincerity."
Others appreciated the approach he took, like Michael Gingold from Rue Morgue, who wrote, "Clearly, Uthaug is not taking all this entirely seriously, but he never pitches TROLL as a spoof. He takes spectacle seriously... and to that end, the visual effects of the Troll and its devastation are first-rate."
Who is writing Troll 2?
The writer responsible for penning the first "Troll" motion picture for Netflix was Espen Aukan, whose name might look familiar to subscribers who watched another monster-based Norwegian feature. Aukan is also credited as the writer of "Viking Wolf," another popular horror thriller that can be found on the streaming service. The skilled scribe has written several short films and a TV series called "The Games." But after the success of "Troll," it is safe to say that is his biggest claim to fame so far, especially considering how critics reacted to his work.
Starburst Magazine's review called it "A great piece of unassuming monster mayhem, a refreshingly Nordic take on tropes and cliches that Hollywood has mined to the point of exhaustion over the years." The Indian Express also praised the story in their review, saying, "Troll isn't a big monster movie that takes itself too seriously. While conventional, there is enough fun and interesting lore to provide audiences with a good time." With that kind of glowing reception, it makes perfect sense why Aukan would be recruited once again as the writer for "Troll 2," adding to the many reasons not to sleep on the sequel.
Where to watch first Troll film
Based on everything there is to know about "Troll 2," fans will definitely not want to miss a second of the next installment when it arrives. But before the next footprint can be found or more buildings destroyed by the sunlight-fearing mega beast, it might be a good idea to relive all of the memorable moments from the first film to help hold people over in the meantime. The explosive thrill ride was a great addition to the Netflix library, and those looking to revisit the well-crafted Norwegian action-adventure can find it on the streamer.
While it's nowhere near the greatest motion picture the streaming powerhouse has put out, certain fans have been able to see past any flaws or shortcomings. U/Report_Last wrote on Reddit, "Better than I expected," and u/SonOfSalem posted, "I had a blast. Good dumb fun." Another Reddit User potentially put it best with the post, "Sure, it was a bit corny at times but, overall, I enjoyed it. It was reminiscent of a Godzilla movie, and I'm here for it." Hopefully, the "Troll 2 can garner a similar reception and defy the odds once again by possibly playing out as a good sequel.