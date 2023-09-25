Troll 2 Director, Writer, And More Details

There is no denying that the Netflix Norwegian monster movie "Troll" was a surprise hit for the streamer, and given how successful it was with subscribers, news that a follow-up was in the works really wasn't that surprising. Fans who enjoyed the exciting action and mayhem the first chapter provided are probably very eager to uncover all the mysteries behind the upcoming sequel.

While it's no secret that fans and critics had mixed reactions to "Troll," the tale of a Kaiju-sized mythical creature wreaking havoc during the modern day broke a record with over 100 million views during its initial 91-day release window. In fact, the 2022 feature was so well-received by subscribers that the movie managed to become one of the most popular non-English flicks Netflix has ever released, making an appearance in the streamer's Top Ten in over 90 countries.

After the Roar Uthuag-directed motion picture demolished its competition during its impressive run, many people probably speculated on whether or not there would be more Troll attacks in the future. Lucky for those searching for answers, according to a report discovered from Variety, home audiences have not seen the last of the giant folklore-inspired beasts. "Troll 2" is officially happening, and for anyone who wants to make sure they are adequately prepared for the next onslaught of pulse-pounding Troll entertainment, there are a few crucial details fans should be aware of before approaching the sequel.