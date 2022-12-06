Netflix's Troll Is The Latest Critics Vs. Fans Divide

As the 21st century dawned, the days of the ridiculous, tongue-in-cheek monster on the loose B-movie seemed to disappear. The late 20th century gave fans of the horror and science fiction monster sub-genre such classic characters as King Kong and Godzilla, who both took turns playing the villain, the hero, or even the victim in the many sequels, remakes, and reboots of each giant creature. Monster flicks based on folk tales are another consistent trend in creature features, and these movies hit a bit closer to real-life thanks to the stories' importance for many different cultures from across the world. Some of the most ferocious beasts adapted to the screen from folklore are undoubtedly trolls.

"Troll," now available to stream on Netflix, manages to re-capture the spirit of monster films from the past while maintaining some of the horrors attributed to this mythical creature from Norway. For those perhaps expecting a kid-friendly giant-on-the-loose story, the movie's trailer put those expectations to rest as it depicts the monstrosity as a terrifying behemoth destroying and terrorizing the Norwegian countryside. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the feature is also one of the latest in the ongoing critics vs. fan divide.