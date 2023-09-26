How The Yellowstone Stars Really Behave On The Set

When "Yellowstone" debuted back in the summer of 2018, it did so with a cast of characters as distinctive as any on the airwaves. That colorful crew of salty ranchers, dodgy developers, and opportunistic politicos have stood in stark contrast to the endless parade of doctors, lawyers, and first responders that dominate the modern television landscape. Over the ensuing seasons, "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan has continued to populate his Big Sky melodrama with dastardly sorts that could make even the worst of small-screen villains blush.

Those characters are, of course, portrayed by an all-star ensemble that would be the envy of any production in Hollywood. As it stands, "Yellowstone" fans simply cannot get enough of watching the cast get down, dusty, and frequently bloody in a world where loyalties shift by the second. And to tune in to an episode of "Yellowstone" is to understand that the cast positively revels in the chance to explore their character's morally flexible, often reprehensible behavior.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like the members of the "Yellowstone" players behave much like their characters when they're at work. In fact, despite their frequent on-camera clashes, most of the cast claims they get on exceedingly well on the set of the series.