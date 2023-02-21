Kevin Costner's BTS Filming Drama Allegedly Upset Some Co-Stars
Kevin Costner is a prime example of the trait of commitment when it comes to both the artistry and craft of film acting. After struggling in Los Angeles with a series of odd jobs, the performer won roles in several b-movies before making it big with roles in the hit films "The Untouchables," "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams" in the late '80s. After dedicating his life's work to providing compelling storytelling, the actor sat in the director's chair for 1990's "Dances with Wolves" and went on to win two Academy Awards for best director and best picture as one of the Western film's producers.
After years of box office triumphs, and a few infamous flops ("Waterworld," "The Postman"), Costner turned his skills to the small screen with his role as family patriarch John Dutton III in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." His performance is one of the boldest and most enigmatic of his long career, with his co-stars at one time offering praise for his on-set behavior. But these compliments are few and far between as the fifth season of the drama unfolds. Costner's behind-the-scenes actions have allegedly upset some of his fellow performers. Here are the details.
Costner's scheduling demands caused disruptions to his co-stars' filming timetables
According to Puck, Costner has caused derision amongst his co-stars thanks to some demanding on-set behavior while filming Season 5 of "Yellowstone." According to the publication, Costner negotiated that the fifth season is filmed in two distinct parts that offered a brief filming schedule in each segment. This was apparently done to suit the star's shooting requests irrespective of his fellow actors and their schedules and commitments. The issues emerged once the star of "The Bodyguard" came down with COVID-19 during principal photography.
It is alleged that the actor refused to prolong his shooting schedule to make up for the delay due to his illness. Instead, Costner noted to the cast and crew that his window for filming had come to an end, and this forced his fellow actors to reconvene months later to shoot his scenes again — thereby eating into their schedules.
This is also the claim made by Sheridan, but Costner disputes the allegations entirely and observes how he was only following the terms of his contract. According to Marty Singer, one of Costner's attorneys, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second." The litigator then added how the actor has always been impassioned about the series.