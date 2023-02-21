Kevin Costner's BTS Filming Drama Allegedly Upset Some Co-Stars

According to Puck, Costner has caused derision amongst his co-stars thanks to some demanding on-set behavior while filming Season 5 of "Yellowstone." According to the publication, Costner negotiated that the fifth season is filmed in two distinct parts that offered a brief filming schedule in each segment. This was apparently done to suit the star's shooting requests irrespective of his fellow actors and their schedules and commitments. The issues emerged once the star of "The Bodyguard" came down with COVID-19 during principal photography.

It is alleged that the actor refused to prolong his shooting schedule to make up for the delay due to his illness. Instead, Costner noted to the cast and crew that his window for filming had come to an end, and this forced his fellow actors to reconvene months later to shoot his scenes again — thereby eating into their schedules.

This is also the claim made by Sheridan, but Costner disputes the allegations entirely and observes how he was only following the terms of his contract. According to Marty Singer, one of Costner's attorneys, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second." The litigator then added how the actor has always been impassioned about the series.