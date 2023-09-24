Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor - A Major X-Men Movie Villain Might Return

Since Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X in director Sam Raimi's 2022 Disney-Marvel Studios blockbuster "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the floodgates have been flung wide open for members of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" series to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also in 2022, of course, Ryan Reynolds announced Hugh Jackman's Wolverine would be the next big X-Men team member to join him in the MCU with the upcoming third "Deadpool" movie. If that weren't enough, rumors surfaced in May 2023 that three original "X-Men" would return with Jackman's Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," with claims that Halle Berry, James Marsden, and Famke Janssen would be reprising Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey, respectively.

Now, a rumor has surfaced that a major "X-Men" villain is joining the MCU in Marvel's "Avengers: Secret Wars." In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hollywood Insider @MyTimeToShineH simply stated, "Ian McKellen will return in Avengers: Secret Wars."

McKellen, of course, originated the role of Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in "X-Men" in 2000 and reprised the role in "X2: X-Men United" in 2003 and "X-Men: The Last Stand" in 2006. After appearing in an uncredited cameo as Magneto in an end credits scene in 2013's "The Wolverine," McKellen made his final appearance as the character in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2014. From there, Michael Fassbender, who played the younger version of the character in 2011's "X-Men: First Class" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," solely took up the mantle of the villainous mutant for 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse" and 2019's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."