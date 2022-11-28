James McAvoy Is Keeping Mum About A Professor X Appearance In Avengers: Secret Wars

James McAvoy has played a great many recognizable roles over the course of his career, but arguably none more recognizable than that of a young Professor Charles Xavier. Through no fewer than five films — from "X-Men: First Class" through 2019's "Dark Phoenix" — McAvoy played the iconic mutant psychic patriarch. We watched him lose the use of his legs, then his hair, and generally grow into what we recognize as the founder and leader of the X-Men.

Seeing McAvoy's Professor X grow up next to numerous other characters — from Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) to Magneto (Michael Fassbender) — could be quite entertaining. But of course, as the world of superhero films truly blew up through the aughts and 2010s, there was always a frustrating rift there. Namely, because of the weird Hollywood game of who owns the rights to what, the X-Men were never able to break out into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That rift is finally being bridged now that Disney owns Fox. The third Deadpool movie is confirmed to be taking place in the MCU, and the merc with a mouth is even bringing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) along for the ride. The door is wide open for Professor X and the rest to follow. But, says McAvoy, we shouldn't start getting our hopes up yet.