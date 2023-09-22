Gen V: Jensen Ackles Teases Return To The Boys Universe In New Photo

"The Boys" universe is set to expand with "Gen V," a spin-off series about a group of young supes who enroll at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Obviously, the YA nature of the show will give it a different flavor from its parent series, but fans shouldn't expect a toothless spin-off. "Gen V" will deliver all of the gore, genital jokes, and high body counts that fans expect from this franchise. Furthermore, they can look forward to an appearance from Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Entertainment Weekly can confirm that Ackles will be part of "Gen V," albeit in a small role. The outlet captured photos of the former "Supernatural" star while visiting the set of the upcoming spin-off earlier this year. Details about his cameo are being kept close to the vest for now, but his appearance is bound to generate excitement among "Boys" fans.

Of course, Ackles spoiled his upcoming "Gen V" cameo months ago, though he didn't reveal how he'll appear in the series. With that in mind, let's speculate on how he might factor into the spin-off saga.