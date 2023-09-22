Gen V: Jensen Ackles Teases Return To The Boys Universe In New Photo
"The Boys" universe is set to expand with "Gen V," a spin-off series about a group of young supes who enroll at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Obviously, the YA nature of the show will give it a different flavor from its parent series, but fans shouldn't expect a toothless spin-off. "Gen V" will deliver all of the gore, genital jokes, and high body counts that fans expect from this franchise. Furthermore, they can look forward to an appearance from Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).
Entertainment Weekly can confirm that Ackles will be part of "Gen V," albeit in a small role. The outlet captured photos of the former "Supernatural" star while visiting the set of the upcoming spin-off earlier this year. Details about his cameo are being kept close to the vest for now, but his appearance is bound to generate excitement among "Boys" fans.
Of course, Ackles spoiled his upcoming "Gen V" cameo months ago, though he didn't reveal how he'll appear in the series. With that in mind, let's speculate on how he might factor into the spin-off saga.
Soldier Boy's Gen Z cameo will probably be an archival appearance
"The Boys" Season 3 wasn't kind to Soldier Boy. It ends with the character being cryogenically imprisoned following a showdown with Homeland (Anthony Starr). He isn't going anywhere for a while, so it's safe to assume that his cameo on "Gen Z" will be a flashback scene, archival footage, or a public service announcement.
The early "Gen V" teasers reveal that the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting is a corrupt institution that's masquerading as a noble hub for fostering the heroes of tomorrow. As such, using characters from the main series as aspirational figures to promote the school's propaganda makes sense. Of course, that's all just speculation for now, as there's no way of telling how Soldier Boy will factor into the equation until we've seen "Gen V."
The good news, though, is that Soldier Boy's journey isn't over yet. "The Boys'" showrunner Eric Kripke told EW that the door is open to the character returning, and he can't imagine the show ending without one last hurrah from everyone's favorite Captain America knockoff. "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," he said. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."