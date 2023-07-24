Gen V Trailer Ratchets Up The Gore, Genital Jokes, & Body Count In The Boys Universe

With great success comes the responsibility to create expansive franchises, and Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" saga is no different. Based on Garth Ennis' violent and satirical comic book series of the same name, the first three seasons have been popular commodities for the streaming service. As such, the powers that be have produced a spin-off series in the form of "Gen V," which focuses on a younger generation of superpowered beings.

"Gen V" follows a group of young adult supes as they learn to hone their powers at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many more, the series will chronicle the college experience of people who boast extraordinary abilities. Sure, they still have fun and make some genital jokes, but they also have to contend with being thrown into deadly battle royals and missions to test their might.

The first trailer for "Gen V" also promises a show that's every bit as twisted as its parent series. Just because this is a YA show doesn't mean that it won't pack the same bloody punch and knack for biting satire as the mayhem-fueled series that spawned it. With that in mind, let's look at some of the chaos that viewers can look forward to on "Gen V."