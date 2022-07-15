The Boys Spin-Off Series Title Tells You Everything You Need To Know

Even before the critically-acclaimed 3rd season of "The Boys," plans were in place for the world of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to expand, going less MCU and more BFU (guess what the "F" stands for?). Besides the animated anthology series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," Amazon also had a live-action series in the pipeline focussing on a younger generation of supes, and now it's just been given its official title.

Announced in late 2020, the then-unnamed series was pitched as "Part college show, part 'Hunger Games' — with all the heart, satire and raunch of 'The Boys,'" per Variety. Fans were understandably intrigued at the idea, anticipating that the show would be taking from the G-Men, the super team of teens in "The Boys" comics from Garth Ennis and Scott Derrickson, spoofing the X-Men. Thankfully, after that epic finale of Season 3, we've finally got our first taste of what's in the cards for this mystery spin-off courtesy of a video from the show's cast.

While there are no capes being covered in claret just yet, from what these upcoming heroes are promising, it lines up perfectly with some of the growing developments in the Vought-ruled world we can't get enough of.