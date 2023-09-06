The Boys Theory: How Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Could Appear In Gen V

"The Boys" may be getting ready to riff on a very specific Marvel Cinematic Universe joke.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Jensen Ackles — who joined Amazon's Prime Video series in Season 3 as the gruff Captain America-analog Soldier Boy — casually revealed that his character will appear in the upcoming spin-off series "Gen V." The 45-year-old former "Supernatural" star played predictably coy about what exactly his role would be, though his wording implies that it will be in a brief cameo capacity — and we have an idea of what that cameo might look like.

"Gen V" takes the diabolical action of "The Boys" to an academic setting, not unlike what "Spider-Man: Homecoming" did for the MCU. A running gag in Spidey's film involved the school's faculty showing bored students various school PSAs filmed by Captain America (Steve Rogers) from the time period of the original "Avengers" film. Given Soldier Boy's explosive end following his fight with Homelander (Antony Starr) and subsequent detainment, he's most likely to appear via "archive footage" from when he was a superhero, and in what better scenario than one that apes an iconic superhero movie moment like the Captain America "Homecoming" PSAs? Though, with "The Boys'" predilection for satirical social commentary and vulgar humor, Soldier Boy's PSAs would be very different from Captain America's.