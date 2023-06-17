The Rings Of Power: Ismael Cruz Córdova Struggled With His Mental Health After Backlash

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has taken the concept of Middle-earth adaptations to all-new places. From its role as the first serialized television show set in J. R. R. Tolkien's world to its epic Second Age narrative, "The Rings of Power" is exploring Tolkien's creation like never before.

The show has also expanded the number of Middle-earth characters significantly — a necessity for a story set in an era that the author left largely under-developed. From Harfoots to Humans, Dwarves to Orcs, Elves to Angels, there is no shortage of new faces. Many of these new characters come to us as part of a casting process that prioritized diversity and inclusion — another groundbreaking development in Middle-earth. The Dwarven Princess Disa is brought to life by Sophia Nomvete; the wonderfully talented Cynthia Addai-Robinson portrays the Human royal Míriel; British comedy icon Lenny Henry inhabits the Harfoot leader Sadoc Burrows ... and Ismael Cruz Córdova fills the shoes of the stoic Elf-warden Arondir.

All of these actors have delivered wonderful performances in their roles so far. And yet, despite their expert skills, in an interview with Variety, Córdova pointed out that he and other members of the cast have faced their fair share of pushback as people of color acting in Middle-earth.

"It hurt," the Puerto Rican actor explained. "It had a psychological and mental health impact." Córdova, who has detailed various aspects of the experience in multiple interviews, went on to clarify why he's so vocal about the unpleasant aspects of his Middle-earth acting journey, "That's something that I'm very, very open about so that people understand that what they do and say online really hurts people, really has an impact on us."