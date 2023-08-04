What Does The One Ring Card Do? Post Malone's $2 Million Magic Card Explained

In its 30-year history, many thousands of "Magic: The Gathering" cards have been printed. Some feature elves, others dwarves, but for the race of men, who above all else, desire power, nine more were gifted. But they were all of them deceived, for another ring was made ... and Post Malone bought it for an absolutely eye-watering price. Here's why the powerful, one-of-a-kind card was worth up to $2 million dollars.

Yes, multiplatinum recording artist Post Malone is now the owner of a singular printing of the One Ring card created by Wizards of the Coast as part of the "Lord of the Rings"-themed "Magic: The Gathering" set. The One Ring itself was printed as a regular trading card and can be had for as low as $44 at the time of this writing. However, a single borderless art card with text printed in Elvish letters was also printed with the "Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth" set. While many players assumed it might never turn up, it was found rather quickly. The player who found it had the card verified and appraised, then sold it to Malone for a cool $2 million.

The uniqueness of the card is what makes up the multimillion-dollar price hike over the regular printing. But the rules on the cheap one are the same. The One Ring is a Legendary Artifact that may be cast for 4 colorless mana. It has the property Indestructible, making it difficult to remove from play. Its caster gains protection from everything — yes, everything — until that player's next turn. The accompanying tap mechanic lets players put a "burden counter" on The One Ring, then draw cards for each counter on it. Players lose 1 life per counter each turn.