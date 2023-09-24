Game Of Thrones Characters Ranked By Screen Time

"Game of Thrones" has had one of the most memorable and triumphant journeys of any prestige television show in the 21st century thus far. Naturally, part of the show's appeal outside of its shocking plot twists and incredible production values is no doubt down to its morally grey cast of characters and their log-simmering rivalries.

Even though many would argue that "Game of Thrones" failed to stick the landing with regard to how it wrapped up some of these character arcs, when the show was in its prime, it was firing on all cylinders. However, fans might be wondering who has the most screen time across the show's eight seasons.

As compiled by Type A Media on YouTube and shared by u/SS2602 on Reddit, the top two answers aren't all that surprising. Fan favorite Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) holds the number one spot with 679 total minutes of screen time, while Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) comes in second place with 651 minutes over the 73 episodes of "Game of Thrones." The remainder of the top five comprises other characters who survive the series or at least make it to the final batch of episodes.