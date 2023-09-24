Game Of Thrones Characters Ranked By Screen Time
"Game of Thrones" has had one of the most memorable and triumphant journeys of any prestige television show in the 21st century thus far. Naturally, part of the show's appeal outside of its shocking plot twists and incredible production values is no doubt down to its morally grey cast of characters and their log-simmering rivalries.
Even though many would argue that "Game of Thrones" failed to stick the landing with regard to how it wrapped up some of these character arcs, when the show was in its prime, it was firing on all cylinders. However, fans might be wondering who has the most screen time across the show's eight seasons.
As compiled by Type A Media on YouTube and shared by u/SS2602 on Reddit, the top two answers aren't all that surprising. Fan favorite Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) holds the number one spot with 679 total minutes of screen time, while Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) comes in second place with 651 minutes over the 73 episodes of "Game of Thrones." The remainder of the top five comprises other characters who survive the series or at least make it to the final batch of episodes.
The longest-lived characters also had the most screen time
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes up next in the ranking with 524 minutes, followed by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in fourth place with 425 minutes and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) rounding out the top five with 418 minutes. Though it may not come as a big shock that these long-lived, central characters have the most overall screen time in "Game of Thrones," some of the other members in the top 10 are a bit more surprising.
Supporting characters Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) all show up among those ranks and beat out characters who were on "Game of Thrones" since the series premiere, like Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), who's down at number 16. Meanwhile, the remaining spots in the top 10 are filled out with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at number six and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at number seven.
Whether fans loved these characters or simply loved to hate them, as was often the case on "Game of Thrones," it definitely makes sense that these central and side characters have the most screen time, especially when you consider, as we mentioned above, that every single one of them survives at least until the divisive final season.