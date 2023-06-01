Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington's Jon Snow Spin-Off Gets A Worrying Update

News broke of a potential "Game of Thrones" spin-off focusing on Kit Harington's Jon Snow last year, but fans have yet to see any more updates regarding the hero who knows nothing. Some think the studio should leave the spin-off in the North for greener pastures, while others believe it would work well to retcon some of the damage caused by the "Game of Thrones" finale.

HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, recently sat down with Deadline, finally giving fans a long-awaited update on the Jon Snow spin-off. She shared, "We're just working deeply with the writers to get in shape for a potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way." While the idea of the spin-off seems promising, Orsi's update is all but that.

In good news, Harington's determination to continue Jon Snow's story hasn't waivered, as he's still part of the project as star and executive producer. Orsi reiterated that the spin-off is still in the earliest stages of production, so while her update isn't what many were hoping for, fans wanting to see what happens in the Jon Snow spin-off shouldn't give up hope.