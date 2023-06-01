Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington's Jon Snow Spin-Off Gets A Worrying Update
News broke of a potential "Game of Thrones" spin-off focusing on Kit Harington's Jon Snow last year, but fans have yet to see any more updates regarding the hero who knows nothing. Some think the studio should leave the spin-off in the North for greener pastures, while others believe it would work well to retcon some of the damage caused by the "Game of Thrones" finale.
HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, recently sat down with Deadline, finally giving fans a long-awaited update on the Jon Snow spin-off. She shared, "We're just working deeply with the writers to get in shape for a potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way." While the idea of the spin-off seems promising, Orsi's update is all but that.
In good news, Harington's determination to continue Jon Snow's story hasn't waivered, as he's still part of the project as star and executive producer. Orsi reiterated that the spin-off is still in the earliest stages of production, so while her update isn't what many were hoping for, fans wanting to see what happens in the Jon Snow spin-off shouldn't give up hope.
Jon Snow is one of many potential Game of Thrones spin-offs
While Jon Snow fans will have to wait longer to get a better update on the character's show, it isn't the only "Game of Thrones" spin-off in the works at HBO.
Francesca Orsi reassured that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night" is still on track with its production, despite writing for the series coming to a halt during the Writers Strike. Unlike "House of the Dragon," which features heavy CGI for its titular monsters, "The Hedge Night" won't require nearly as much VFX, so Orsi is optimistic that the strike's delays won't later affect the spin-off's production all that much. She also reiterated that HBO plans for "The Hedge Night" to be a three-season series, bringing each of George R. R. Martin's novels to the screen.
Although HBO is planning numerous "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, "House of the Dragon" and "The Hedge Night" are the only ones fans should expect anytime soon. "We're exploring a few worlds in George's canon and body of work," Orsi said. "But it's so new and nascent, we don't even have many scripts on them so still too early to talk about them." From her comments, it seems like HBO is very much in the planning stage regarding the future of "Game of Thrones" on the platform.
While there are countless ideas for prequels and sequels at the studio, they're exploring all of their potential and trying to figure out which are real contenders for a production greenlight.