Spider-Man Producers Say Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Is In The Works
In just over a decade, Miles Morales has become one of the most beloved and popular characters in Marvel Comics. He was created in 2011 but quickly became a fan-favorite, earning his own movie in the form of 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." He's back on the big screen with "Across the Spider-Verse," which is earning rave reviews from critics, similar to its Academy Award-winning predecessor. And it seems like Sony has no plans to put the character on the back burner.
He'll return in animated form with "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," which is due to come out in theaters on March 29, 2024. But it sounds like Sony's interested in bringing Miles to live-action form as well. During the "Across the Spider-Verse" premiere on May 30, producer Amy Pascal was asked about the potential for a Spider-Woman movie as well as a live-action Miles project. In Variety, she enthusiastically expressed, "You'll see all of it." She didn't go into details, but it's news that will make fans of the Web-Head very happy.
It's Miles Morales' world now
A live-action Miles Morales movie is certainly an exciting proposition, regardless if it exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or something separate within Sony. Miles has already been teased in the MCU with the inclusion of Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), Donald Glover's character, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." There's even a deleted scene where Aaron calls Miles to tell him he won't be able to make an event due to Spidey webbing him to a car. A lot of time has passed between then and now, meaning a teenage Miles is due for an appearance in the MCU at this point.
However, a live-action Miles Morales movie isn't the only thing Sony has in the pipeline. The interviewer also asked Amy Pascal about a Spider-Woman film, and it sounds like Sony would be interested in that. Producer Avi Arad backed that up, stating how a Spider-Woman film will come "sooner than you expect." Pascal also teased a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, although no progress will be made on that until the writers' strike is over. She stated, "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."
This is in addition to the litany of Spidey-adjacent projects active in development, such as "Kraven the Hunter" and "Madame Web." With a whole multiverse at its disposal, Sony isn't letting Spider-Man hang up his webs any time soon.