Netflix's One Piece: Where Is Gold Roger's Legendary Treasure Located?

Gold Roger's (Michael Dorman) execution not only kicks off Netflix's "One Piece" but also ushers in the Great Pirate Era. The former Pirate King's final words inspire countless, including Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), to head to the sea to search for his legendary treasure, the One Piece, and become the new King of the Pirates. But has anyone ever found it?

Believe it or not, after 26 years and counting, the One Piece is still a massive question mark on the series. No one knows what the treasure is or what it looks like, only that it holds unimaginable value. In that time, all that has been revealed is that a legendary historical figure named Joy Boy held a part of it during the Void Century, over 800 years before Luffy's story begins. Supposedly, the location of the One Piece is Laugh Tale, the mysterious island at the end of the Grand Line, but of course, no one besides Roger has been there.

Given that no one has found the One Piece in the manga yet, it seems unlikely that Netflix's series will ever reach that point in the story itself. However, it's not impossible. It could happen — depending on the show's popularity, how many seasons it gets, and its pacing — but that would require Netflix to fully commit to "One Piece" for a very long time. Either way, it'll undoubtedly be worth the wait since "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda has been dreaming up the series' final arc ever since he was a kid.