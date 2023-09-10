One Piece: Who Is Dracule Mihawk, The Strongest Swordsman In The World?

Much like the Marines hunt pirates across the four Blues, Mihawk once hunted Marines, thus earning himself the nickname "Marine Hunter." It was this moniker that first garnered the young pirate publicity, but it was his determination to conquer ever-stronger opponents that led to his becoming a member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. All of this occurs long before he encounters Roronoa Zoro or Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). It's here where we have to acknowledge that "One Piece" never really goes back in time to unveil Mihawk's full origin story. The guy lives mostly in a shroud of mystery, so his exact path to leadership is unknown. That said, by the time Netflix showcases him shredding an entire fleet of enemies with an almost bored gloom in his eyes, he's already mastered two Hakis and there are only a handful of people alive who can defeat him.

One of those few folks is "Red-Haired" Shanks (Peter Gadiot), Luffy's role model, captain of the Red Hair Pirates, and one of the four great pirate Emperors. By the time the Netflix series begins, the two are no longer close but Mihawk can always find him if necessary, as he does in the Season 1 finale of "One Piece." The reason they're not close comes down to personality. Mihawk can be condescending but that stems from a lack of legitimate challenge in life, not from smugness. The Warlord considers himself a serious, grounded pirate, and that's why he comes to odds with Shanks, whose attitude becomes more lackadaisical after he loses his arm. Without Shanks' drive, Mihawk no longer considers him a worthy friend, or adversary. And that infuriates him.